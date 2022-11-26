ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
CBS Philly

More shoppers from Black Friday through Cyber Monday than last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year.This comes despite Americans facing some of the highest inflation rates seen in decades.A shopper said that while he wants to buy gifts for friends and family, "the dollar amount will have to come down.""Our goal is to always make sure everyone has a great Christmas," another shopper said, "but at the same time keep a closer watch at the finances this year, more so than any."And despite concerns over inflation, Black Friday saw record sales this year. The e-commerce company Shopify announced a record $3.36 billion in worldwide sales on Friday. That's a 17% increase from last year.
The Independent

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year’s biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores. That forecast represents a jump from the $10.7 billion consumers spent last year.Adobe’s numbers are not adjusted for inflation, but it says demand is growing even when inflation is...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
LocalNewsMatters.org

Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers act as if recession already here

RETAILERS ARE GEARING up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6 percent to 8 percent over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in November and December of 2021.
US News and World Report

U.S. Retailers Add Cameras, Steel Cables to Deter Holiday Crime

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Retailers ranging from Walmart to Barnes & Noble are installing cameras or locking away items to deter shoplifters and thieves as they brace for a post-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year. Some, including Walmart, J.C. Penney, Apple Inc. and Walgreens, put in place new surveillance systems...
WWD

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

No blockbuster but not a washout. That was the early read on Black Friday traffic and sales from retail experts, giving some hope but no certainty that the holiday season will play out okay for the industry amid shopping slowdowns seen in October and early November, and inflationary pressures on consumers. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes “When we opened the doors at Herald Square at 6 a.m., there were bigger crowds than 2020 or 2021,” Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette told WWD on Black Friday....
KRQE News 13

Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you missed out on an item or just remembered something you forgot to add to your shopping list, now may be the best time to buy because the discounts are low and the inventory is high.
