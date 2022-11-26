ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Yardbarker

No. 12 Michigan State hangs on to beat short-handed Oregon

Joey Hauser scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Tyson Walker also had 18 points and No. 12 Michigan State rallied to earn a 74-70 victory over Oregon in the consolation semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Ore. Pierre Brooks added 15 points for the Spartans (4-2), who rebounded...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State

The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned

ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
MEMPHIS, TN

