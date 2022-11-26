The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO