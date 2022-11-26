ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Newport Plain Talk

Win or else as U.S. plays supercharged group finale vs. Iran

The task is clear for the United States men's national team when it plays Iran in its final Group B game of the World Cup at Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday: Win or go home. While many teams still have multiple options in order to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, including Iran, the Americans have no choice but to get the three points that come with a victory. ...
WIBW

Chiefs rule out Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Toney, who missed practice all week with an injured hamstring, left last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was plagued with injuries...
