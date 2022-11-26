Oregon State can’t dig out of early deficit as Beavers fall to Florida in men’s PK Legacy tournament

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks stave off late rally, beat Michigan State to claim 3rd place in Phil Knight Invitational
With a little more than seven minutes left in a Saturday morning matchup against Michigan State, the Oregon women’s basketball team found itself in a familiar position. The No. 18 Ducks had led the Spartans for all but 64 seconds in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum. But Michigan State, thanks to a tenacious press defense, had just scored off consecutive Oregon turnovers to complete a 9-2 run and tie the game 68-68 with 7:17 remaining.
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Oregon State plagued by cold shooting, turnovers as Beavers lose to Duke in Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament
The Oregon State Beavers got behind early and never led in the final three quarters as they fell 54-41 to Duke in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State (4-2) shot 26% for the game and committed 20...
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 2nd worst Power 5 team at punting
Most of Oregon’s special teams units have been dreadful all season and they played were a huge factor in the loss to Oregon State, which cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon’s punting job was in flux all season and Alex Bales, who...
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener
A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Portland State rolls past Oregon State 83-71, 2nd win in 8 days over Beavers ‘a big deal for our guys’
Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State. The Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in every way possible Sunday night, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
Oregon Ducks eliminated from Pac-12 Championship game
Oregon Coug’d it and won’t be playing in the Pac-12 Championship game. The No. 9 Ducks blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State at Reser Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) left their destiny up to the Huskies and Cougars...
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-67 win over Villanova at PKI
We were live from the Chiles Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Villanova. The Ducks won 74-67. The Wildcats (2-5) were 3.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (3-4) had six scholarship players available. Guards Keeshawn Barthelemy (left ankle) and Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and centers N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol) and Nate Bittle (left foot) are out. Guards Brennan Rigsby (right foot) and Tyrone Williams (right ankle) warmed up, but Rigsby changed to street clothes and was out.
Oregon Ducks have no answer for Oregon State run game, allow season-high 268 rushing yards and 5 TDs
Oregon knew what was coming and couldn’t find any way to stop Oregon State’s running game. The No. 21 Beavers ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries, the most allowed by the Ducks this season, with 149 rushing yards in the second half fueling a 38-34 OSU comeback over UO Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium.
Woeful special teams prove costly to Oregon Ducks in loss to Oregon State
With the exception of place kicking, Oregon’s special teams have been poor all season and its punt and kickoff return units proved extremely detrimental against Oregon State and may have cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 21 Oregon State blocked on punt...
Oregon State Beavers vs Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/27/22)
Oregon State concludes play in the PK Legacy tournament when the Beavers play Duke in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Sunday in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State opened tournament with a 73-59 loss to No. 9 Iowa. Scroll down to find live updates. Duke (5-1) vs. Oregon State (4-1)
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson carry Oregon men’s basketball past Villanova for 7th place in PKI
Even at full strength, the Oregon Ducks would lean heavily on Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier. Down to six scholarship players, the veterans are shouldering the load of nearly every facet of the program on and off the court. In crunch time, Guerrier and Richardson were there to close out...
Rewinding Oregon State’s 38-34 comeback win over Oregon
We were live from Reser Stadium for today’s game between No. 9 Oregon and No. 22 Oregon State. The Beavers won 38-34 Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) opened the day as a 1.5-point favorite, but Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) closed favored by 1.5, according to VegasInsider.com.
Rewinding Oregon State’s 81-68 loss to Florida in PK Legacy men’s basketball tournament
The Oregon State Beavers fell into an 18-point deficit eight minutes into the game and went on to lose 81-68 to the Florida Gators on Friday in a consolation game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s basketball tournament in Portland. The Beavers (3-3), fresh off their best performance of...
