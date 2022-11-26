ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position

The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Pitcher

Cleveland will see a familiar face pitching for the White Sox in 2023. That would be Mike Clevinger who agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. Clevinger pitched for the Cleveland Indians for five season seasons and posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, and 10.0 SO9 in his time here. Cleavinger was at the center of the massive trade Cleveland pulled off with San Diego that brought Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, and Gabriel Arias to town.
