Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position
The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Angels Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Target This All-Star Starting Pitcher
He was an All-Star in 2021 for the Red Sox.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Names 'Best Option' at Shortstop For LA
MLB insider Jon Heyman says Dansby Swanson might be the Dodgers' best option at shortstop for 2023 if Trea Turner doesn't want to come back.
Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer
The Dodgers are desperately in need of a closer and Alex Reyes could solve that problem.
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Red Sox No Longer Favorites To Land Xander Bogaerts, New Team Emerges
The Boston Red Sox are playing with fire by letting Xander Bogaerts field offers in free agency, and it appears to be backfiring.
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: SS Dansby Swanson
An elite defender with power is hitting the market. But will the SF Giants look past Dansby Swanson's middling career stats?
Dodgers Rumors: As You'd Expect, Yankees 'Hold the Edge' in Aaron Judge Sweepstakes
MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks the Yankees are more likely to sign Aaron Judge than either the Dodgers or Giants, his two main suitors.
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
Twins Sign Johan Camargo To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with Johan Camargo on a minor league contract, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Angels News: Gio Urshela Will Fix the Team’s Biggest Issues From 2022
The Angels are very excited to have someone with his skillset on the roster.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Reliever Likely on His Way Out of Los Angeles
Tommy Kahnle has options for the 2023 season, one of those teams being his former team, the New York Yankees.
Rumors: SF Giants among 11 teams interested in OF Cody Bellinger
The SF Giants are among 11 teams interested in free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, per a report by Jon Heyman.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Pitcher
Cleveland will see a familiar face pitching for the White Sox in 2023. That would be Mike Clevinger who agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. Clevinger pitched for the Cleveland Indians for five season seasons and posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, and 10.0 SO9 in his time here. Cleavinger was at the center of the massive trade Cleveland pulled off with San Diego that brought Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, and Gabriel Arias to town.
