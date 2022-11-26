Montana Lady Griz squander double-digit fourth quarter lead, fall to Wichita State in OT

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz start slow, drop game against Cal Golden Bears
Saddled by illness and short on experience, the last thing the Montana women's basketball team needed was a cold shooting start against Pac-12 opponent California on Saturday night. The Lady Griz missed 10 of their first 11 shots and it set a tone. The Golden Bears jumped to an 11-point...
406mtsports.com
Brandon Whitney excels in return, but Montana's comeback bid falls short at Air Force
Montana was seemingly left for dead, trailing by 12 points with five minutes to play Sunday afternoon at Air Force. The Griz battled back, trying to pull off an impressive comeback like the football team did in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. They cut the deficit to one point twice, but they could never claim the lead in a 59-56 loss that dropped their record to 3-4.
406mtsports.com
Montana looking to build chemistry on conference-like road trip to Air Force, Southern Miss
MISSOULA — Montana will get a taste of conference play when it hits the road for two games in three days. The Griz (3-3) will take on Air Force 1 p.m. Sunday in Colorado. They'll then travel to Southern Miss 6 p.m. MT Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. It'll be...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
SEMO: Johnson 13 fumble return (Pippin kick), 09:22. MONT: Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT: White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT: Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS.
406mtsports.com
Week 13: Montana Grizzlies surge past SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs
The Montana Grizzlies trailed Southeast Missouri State 24-3 in the first round of the FCS playoffs, but rattled off 31 straight points at home to advance. The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name. LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com. Updated Nov 26, 2022.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies host SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 4-4) are hosting a first round playoff game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-2, 5-0) from Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It's the first meeting between the two teams. The Redhawks were the Ohio Valley conference champions while the Grizzlies finished sixth in the Big Sky standings, earning an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies wake out of hibernation to roll over SEMO with second-half heroics
MISSOULA — The stadium was somber, the sidelines were quiet and the scoreboard was lopsided. In the third quarter of Saturday's first round FCS playoff matchup between the Montana Grizzlies and the visiting Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, the team from down south led 24-3. Then the unthinkable happened: the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western's hot shooting leads to win at College of Idaho
CALDWELL, IDAHO - The Montana Western Bulldogs took on the College of Idaho late Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Tournament. The Bulldogs got off to an impressive 10-0 start. Shainy Mack’s three-pointer started the streak. Brynley Fitzgerald sandwiched a three-pointer and field goal around Jordan Sweeney’s field.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
406mtsports.com
No. 1 Arizona Christian rallies to get past No. 18 Montana Tech
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The No. 18 Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the top-ranked team in NAIA, the Arizona Christian University Firestorm. The Orediggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half. However, ACU closed the game with...
406mtsports.com
Early second-half run lifts Dakota State past Montana Western
DICKINSON, N.D. – The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball completed their stay at the Milanovich Classic on Saturday evening as they took on Dakota State University. With the score deadlocked 36-36 early in the second half, the Trojans broke away on a 19-4 run and held off a Bulldogs push in the midst of the second half to down Western, 82-68.
Andale wins fourth straight Kansas high school state championship, 51st straight game
Andale has now shut out its last three opponents in the state championship game.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain continues into tonight, up and down temps to follow
The rain continues out there this evening. Multiple waves of moisture are pushing through the Sunflower State. Rain is light to moderate with a few heavier pockets. Expect this to continue through the evening and early overnight. Those out west will dry out. Overnight, those in central Kansas could still...
Kansas man, 3 others killed in plane crash outside Seattle
A Wichita, Kansas man was among four people killed in a small plane crash northeast of Seattle last week.
travelwithsara.com
Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas
The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
