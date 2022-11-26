ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Montana Lady Griz squander double-digit fourth quarter lead, fall to Wichita State in OT

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz start slow, drop game against Cal Golden Bears

Saddled by illness and short on experience, the last thing the Montana women's basketball team needed was a cold shooting start against Pac-12 opponent California on Saturday night. The Lady Griz missed 10 of their first 11 shots and it set a tone. The Golden Bears jumped to an 11-point...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Brandon Whitney excels in return, but Montana's comeback bid falls short at Air Force

Montana was seemingly left for dead, trailing by 12 points with five minutes to play Sunday afternoon at Air Force. The Griz battled back, trying to pull off an impressive comeback like the football team did in the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. They cut the deficit to one point twice, but they could never claim the lead in a 59-56 loss that dropped their record to 3-4.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

SEMO: Johnson 13 fumble return (Pippin kick), 09:22. MONT: Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT: White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT: Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies host SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies (7-4, 4-4) are hosting a first round playoff game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-2, 5-0) from Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It's the first meeting between the two teams. The Redhawks were the Ohio Valley conference champions while the Grizzlies finished sixth in the Big Sky standings, earning an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western's hot shooting leads to win at College of Idaho

CALDWELL, IDAHO - The Montana Western Bulldogs took on the College of Idaho late Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Tournament. The Bulldogs got off to an impressive 10-0 start. Shainy Mack’s three-pointer started the streak. Brynley Fitzgerald sandwiched a three-pointer and field goal around Jordan Sweeney’s field.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 1 Arizona Christian rallies to get past No. 18 Montana Tech

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The No. 18 Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the top-ranked team in NAIA, the Arizona Christian University Firestorm. The Orediggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half. However, ACU closed the game with...
PHOENIX, AZ
406mtsports.com

Early second-half run lifts Dakota State past Montana Western

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball completed their stay at the Milanovich Classic on Saturday evening as they took on Dakota State University. With the score deadlocked 36-36 early in the second half, the Trojans broke away on a 19-4 run and held off a Bulldogs push in the midst of the second half to down Western, 82-68.
MISSOULA, MT
Hutch Post

Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
travelwithsara.com

Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas

The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
WINFIELD, KS
kmuw.org

Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police

After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy