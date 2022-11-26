ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Western Michigan turns big plays into win over Toledo

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVNe7_0jNu3cRr00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

The Broncos (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got a big boost from their two explosive touchdowns. Palmer Domschke added two field goals for Western Michigan.

With Toledo leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Lovely stepped in front of the intended receiver to intercept a Tucker Gleason pass and returned it 36 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Tyler scored on a long run in which he was barely touched, bursting through the line of scrimmage before outracing the secondary to the end zone. It was a key play in his bid for back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons as he surpassed the 104 yards he needed and finished at 131 for the game, 1,027 for the season.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3) suffered its second consecutive loss but had already clinched the West Division title and will play Ohio for the MAC championship on Dec. 3 in Detroit.

Toledo had punted 10 times and had only one drive beyond the Western Michigan 40-yard line until Tucker Gleason connected with Devin Maddox for a 57-yard pass play with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The big play helped set up Gleason’s 17-yard touchdown pass to DeMeer Blankumsee with 5:11 remaining.

Gleason scored Toledo’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.

Gleason was only 13-of-38 passing for 200 yards with the touchdown and interception. Toledo had four turnovers.

Western Michigan punted 14 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Michigan, Ohio State fans react to rivalry game

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you were out and about on Saturday, you probably noticed the wave of Buckeye and Wolverine fans filling up the bars in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan during the biggest college football rivalry game of the year. WTOL 11 talked to fans on both sides...
TOLEDO, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD TV8

The Famous Michigan/Ohio State “Blizzard Bowl” of 1950

We’ve had some crazy college football games over the years, but one of the strangest was the famous “Snow Bowl” between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 25, 1950. It was snowing so hard at times that the announcers couldn’t see the field Watch this video (old film): Snow Bowl and more film of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan's dominance of Ohio State 'wasn't anything new'

Jim Harbaugh answered whether or not the dominant win over Ohio State came as a surprise to him. Harbaugh did not seem like the win was that shocking to him. Harbaugh explained that his play calling was a combination of what they saw from Ohio State last season, but there was nothing new from an overall standpoint.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy