Western Michigan turns big plays into win over Toledo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season.
The Broncos (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got a big boost from their two explosive touchdowns. Palmer Domschke added two field goals for Western Michigan.
With Toledo leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Lovely stepped in front of the intended receiver to intercept a Tucker Gleason pass and returned it 36 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Tyler scored on a long run in which he was barely touched, bursting through the line of scrimmage before outracing the secondary to the end zone. It was a key play in his bid for back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons as he surpassed the 104 yards he needed and finished at 131 for the game, 1,027 for the season.
Toledo (7-5, 5-3) suffered its second consecutive loss but had already clinched the West Division title and will play Ohio for the MAC championship on Dec. 3 in Detroit.
Toledo had punted 10 times and had only one drive beyond the Western Michigan 40-yard line until Tucker Gleason connected with Devin Maddox for a 57-yard pass play with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The big play helped set up Gleason’s 17-yard touchdown pass to DeMeer Blankumsee with 5:11 remaining.
Gleason scored Toledo’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.
Gleason was only 13-of-38 passing for 200 yards with the touchdown and interception. Toledo had four turnovers.
Western Michigan punted 14 times.
