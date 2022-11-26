ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Monday that Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons , who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program’s worst stretch in more than 40 years.

Several Tennessee Valley athletes sign letters of intent

Lyons had served as Alabama’s deputy director of athletics from 2011-15.

“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” Byrne said. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”

Lyons has 35 years of experience in athletics administration and was named athletic director of the year in 2021 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He recently served as Chair of the Division I Council and of the Division I Football Oversight Committee and was a member of the NCAA Transformation Committee among others.

