Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints travel to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 5-6) 49ers 27, Saints 16: The Saints are catching the Niners at a good time, on a short week and after a couple of big wins. But I don’t expect New Orleans to have the same success they had moving the ball against the Rams last week against the stout 49ers front. The 49ers just have too much firepower on both sides of the ball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO