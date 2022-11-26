ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Saints vs. 49ers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in San Francisco

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints travel to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 5-6) 49ers 27, Saints 16: The Saints are catching the Niners at a good time, on a short week and after a couple of big wins. But I don’t expect New Orleans to have the same success they had moving the ball against the Rams last week against the stout 49ers front. The 49ers just have too much firepower on both sides of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs’ injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints expected to activate T Trevor Penning

While this does not make it a lock Penning suits up in Week 12, the timing here could point to it. Because the Saints designated Penning for return on Nov. 10, they have another week to slow-play it with the highly drafted blocker. Penning being activated before the three-week deadline provides a decent indication he is ready to return to action.
Yardbarker

49ers Grades in Win Against Saints

The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy