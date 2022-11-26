ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Pins Hope on Cyber Monday After Lackluster Weekend Footfall

All eyes have turned to Monday. After a ho-hum Black Friday for in-store selling, retailers are gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest online shopping day for the year. Some fear, however, it still might not be enough for the fashion and soft home textiles categories. Target Corp. is planning a two-day Cyber Monday sales event starting on Sunday, featuring deep savings of up to 50 percent off on “hundreds of thousands of items” that include televisions, laptops, apparel and toys, the mass discounter said on Friday. The retailer also said shoppers can expect new deals each week...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers act as if recession already here

RETAILERS ARE GEARING up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6 percent to 8 percent over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in November and December of 2021.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
PYMNTS

EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales

On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
CBS Philly

More shoppers from Black Friday through Cyber Monday than last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year.This comes despite Americans facing some of the highest inflation rates seen in decades.A shopper said that while he wants to buy gifts for friends and family, "the dollar amount will have to come down.""Our goal is to always make sure everyone has a great Christmas," another shopper said, "but at the same time keep a closer watch at the finances this year, more so than any."And despite concerns over inflation, Black Friday saw record sales this year. The e-commerce company Shopify announced a record $3.36 billion in worldwide sales on Friday. That's a 17% increase from last year.
CBS LA

Shoppers pack Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions. It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals. "Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered."Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and...
Benzinga

DJI Drone Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2022): DJI Mavic, Mini, Air 2S, Avata & More Sales Monitored by Retail Fuse

Here's our summary of the best DJI deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, featuring the best deals on DJI Mini, Mavic, Avata & Air 2S drones and Osmo cameras. Black Friday & Cyber Monday DJI drone deals for 2022 have landed. Find the top deals on DJI Mavic 3 & Air 2, Mini 2, 3, 3 Pro & SE, Air 2S, Avata and more drones. Find the best deals using the links below.

