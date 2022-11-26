ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dadeville surprises first responders with Thanksgiving gift

Dadeville residents expressed thankfulness for first responders Tuesday, and rallied together to give police and firefighters a special gift this Thanksgiving. Mitzy Hidding, owner of Zazu’s Verandah, joined her fellow citizens and businesses on Nov. 22 in presenting Dadeville police and fire department employees with gifts totaling in the thousands of dollars.
DADEVILLE, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

The 2022 Iron Bowl: More, and less, at stake than usual

This year’s Iron Bowl has way more at stake than usual, while at the same time having very little implication for the playoffs or the SEC Championship. Who would have guessed that at the start of this season?. Before the year, Alabama and Auburn were on completely different paths.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy