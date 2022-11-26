ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheWrap

Rupert Murdoch’s Proposed Merger of Fox and News Corp Faces Investor Pushback

Independent Franchise Partners, a major Fox and News Corporation shareholder, has expressed opposition to Rupert Murdoch’s current proposal to recombine his media empire. The London-based investment firm, which confirmed its position to TheWrap, told the Wall Street Journal that a “straight equity exchange between Fox Corp. and News Corp would dilute and delay the realization of News Corp’s substantial intrinsic value.”
Deadline

News Corp.-Fox Merger Faces Opposition From Key Shareholder In Both Companies

A London-based investor in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Fox Corp. has reportedly expressed its opposition to the companies’ potential reunification. Independent Franchise Partners is one of the largest shareholders apart from the Murdoch family, with stakes in Fox and News Corp. of more than 7%. The companies confirmed several weeks ago they were formally considering a potential merger, bringing assets like Fox News, the Fox broadcast network, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones under a single umbrella. IFP said it told a special merger committee set up by News Corp. that it believes a combination would not realize the full...
Fortune

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht used to think Jerome Powell’s Fed would threaten capitalism—now he calls its interest rate hikes ‘suicide’

Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer of Starwood Capital, during a panel discussion. Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht is doubling down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that are aimed at lowering inflation. “This is self-inflicted suicide,” Sternlicht told CNBC on Thursday. “This is a terrible idea,...
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
TheStreet

Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks

It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
Benzinga

Tesla, Apple And 8 Other Tech Stocks On Cramer's Buy List Once Fed Pivots

Tech stocks have led the current market downturn and most of these, including big techs, have seen billions wiped away from their market capitalization. What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer on Tuesday recommended a bunch of beaten-down tech stocks that could make a comeback when the Federal Reserve begins to reverse course.
NASDAQ

Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's...
Deadline

Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake

Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.
PYMNTS

Crypto Lender Matrixport Raises Valuation to $1.5B Despite FTX Collapse

Asian cryptocurrency unicorn Matrixport Technologies is seeking $100 million in funding despite its presence in a digital asset market still feeling the shockwaves of FTX's collapse. Bloomberg News reports that the Singapore company has received a commitment from investors for half of that funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion,...

