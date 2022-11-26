Read full article on original website
Rupert Murdoch’s Proposed Merger of Fox and News Corp Faces Investor Pushback
Independent Franchise Partners, a major Fox and News Corporation shareholder, has expressed opposition to Rupert Murdoch’s current proposal to recombine his media empire. The London-based investment firm, which confirmed its position to TheWrap, told the Wall Street Journal that a “straight equity exchange between Fox Corp. and News Corp would dilute and delay the realization of News Corp’s substantial intrinsic value.”
News Corp.-Fox Merger Faces Opposition From Key Shareholder In Both Companies
A London-based investor in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Fox Corp. has reportedly expressed its opposition to the companies’ potential reunification. Independent Franchise Partners is one of the largest shareholders apart from the Murdoch family, with stakes in Fox and News Corp. of more than 7%. The companies confirmed several weeks ago they were formally considering a potential merger, bringing assets like Fox News, the Fox broadcast network, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones under a single umbrella. IFP said it told a special merger committee set up by News Corp. that it believes a combination would not realize the full...
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht used to think Jerome Powell’s Fed would threaten capitalism—now he calls its interest rate hikes ‘suicide’
Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer of Starwood Capital, during a panel discussion. Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht is doubling down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that are aimed at lowering inflation. “This is self-inflicted suicide,” Sternlicht told CNBC on Thursday. “This is a terrible idea,...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
The 'next Warren Buffett' curse: Sam Bankman-Fried is the latest market icon to fall after being compared to the legendary investor
The Warren Buffett curse is alive and well following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange FTX. Fortune magazine asked if Bankman-Fried was the next Warren Buffett in an August profile. Other market icons that were once compared to Buffett and then faded include Eddie Lampert, Bill Ackman,...
US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.
Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks
It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion of market value in the past year - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) November 18, 2022 in New York City. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer Mike Wilson has made a name for himself with some offbeat yet prescient stock market forecasts over the past few years. And now, despite consistent...
Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian
George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
Netflix, Visa, B&G Foods And This Automotive Technology Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said B&G Foods Inc. BGS reset the dividend and the move was “highly anticipated.” It offers a 5.8% yield, and as “supply chains continue to normalize” and “inflation comes down,” the stock and the company will stabilize, she added.
Tesla, Apple And 8 Other Tech Stocks On Cramer's Buy List Once Fed Pivots
Tech stocks have led the current market downturn and most of these, including big techs, have seen billions wiped away from their market capitalization. What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer on Tuesday recommended a bunch of beaten-down tech stocks that could make a comeback when the Federal Reserve begins to reverse course.
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's...
Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake
Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
Crypto Lender Matrixport Raises Valuation to $1.5B Despite FTX Collapse
Asian cryptocurrency unicorn Matrixport Technologies is seeking $100 million in funding despite its presence in a digital asset market still feeling the shockwaves of FTX's collapse. Bloomberg News reports that the Singapore company has received a commitment from investors for half of that funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion,...
