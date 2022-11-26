ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Annual light display off Girvin Road opens for the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the last couple of decades, the community in Jacksonville's East Arlington area boasts some of the best holiday lights displays in the state attracting families from all over the First Coast. And it all starts the day after Thanksgiving. Neighbors have been transforming their side...
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the...
News4Jax.com

🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker

That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
News4Jax.com

Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
Action News Jax

San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Action News Jax

Missing girl was located safe

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located both Kaitlyn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer. Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, was reported missing to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 500 Los Santos Way. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
