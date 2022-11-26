Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Annual light display off Girvin Road opens for the season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the last couple of decades, the community in Jacksonville's East Arlington area boasts some of the best holiday lights displays in the state attracting families from all over the First Coast. And it all starts the day after Thanksgiving. Neighbors have been transforming their side...
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a...
Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the...
News4Jax.com
🔒Experience a local holiday tradition: The First Coast Nutcracker
That’s how long the Jacksonville Symphony’s First Coast Nutcracker has been a treasured community tradition and the only local performance with a full orchestra performing its score. Watch as your favorite winter fairy tale casts its magic with ballet dancers, an enchanting set design and the entire Symphony in full splendor.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
First Coast News
Car crash causes chain reaction involving 20 cars on I-295 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crash Sunday on I-295 Southbound at Morse Avenue caused five more crashes, involving a total 20 vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Two of the vehicles involved were commercial trucks and the rest were passenger vehicles, FHP said. There were...
News4Jax.com
Don’t let thieves make steals while you’re shopping for deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you get weighed down with shopping bags, you could become a target to thieves, so there are some things people should keep in mind while out and about snatching up deals. Some safety advice for anyone to keep in mind: Have your keys and cellphone...
News4Jax.com
Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday
A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
Missing girl was located safe
UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located both Kaitlyn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer. Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, was reported missing to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 500 Los Santos Way. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
“I’m going for the pistol”: Westside homeowner left shaken after armed suspects crash into yard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects are in custody and a Westside homeowner was left shaken after a hit-and-run accident led to a police pursuit that caused multiple businesses to temporarily close Saturday afternoon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Wesley DeCastro was in his backyard training his four...
Florida Woman Discovers Mystery Fish That Looks Like It Crawled Out Of The Pits Of Hell
Yep, I’ll be contemplating the next time I step foot into the water. It truly is wild to think about what sits below the surface of the water, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, and could be swimming around your leg at any moment without realizing it. And after...
Comments / 1