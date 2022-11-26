ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more

PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
PULLMAN, WA
The Comeback

CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup

The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Number 9 Penix Leads Washington Back in Top 10 in AP and Coaches Poll, at Number 9

After knocking off Washington State 51-33 in the Apple Cup the Washington Huskies are back in the top 10 of the AP poll. It didn’t take long for Kalen DeBoer to turn around the Huskies. Ironically, Washington began the 2021 season at Number 20, before the now infamous 13-7 loss to Montana to start the season. They tumbled out of the top 25 after that loss and were never ranked the remainder of the season, finishing 4-8.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

It's a Husky Road Trip, But Devin Culp Heads Home to the 509

While Eastern Washington will be a new game-day experience for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa and others now part of the University of Washington football program, this trip is nothing new for junior tight end Devin Culp. He can be a tour guide,...
SEATTLE, WA
High School Football PRO

Seattle Memorial Stadium, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SEATTLE, WA
High School Football PRO

Lake Stevens, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

What a Seattle newcomer learned from ‘Singles’ and other filmed-in-WA movies

Which film wins the superlative for "most Seattle movie"?. It's not a trick question. You probably already know the answer. After watching more than a dozen films based in the Evergreen state and accidentally omitting "Singles" (1992) off of a "Washington movies list" earlier this year, I'm issuing an official mea culpa in print: "Singles" should be the first movie every Seattle newcomer watches.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

WA lawyer leads lawsuits in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest crumbles

Kirsten Paulsen began 2022 wanting to eat healthier and incorporate more vegetables into her diet. She found Daily Harvest, a food delivery company that touts easy to prep, plant-based meals, and signed up for regular shipments of smoothies, vegetable bowls and vegan ingredients to add to other dishes. In one...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA

