Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more
PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
Yakima Herald Republic
By winning an all-time Apple Cup shootout, Huskies become an all-time team
PULLMAN — Players will always tell you they want it easy. They'll say they prefer to sail instead of stress — to dominate from the start instead pulling in the final quarter. But legacies aren't born out of coasting or cruising. They're formed by enduring blow after blow...
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
realdawghuskies.com
BREAKING: Number 9 Penix Leads Washington Back in Top 10 in AP and Coaches Poll, at Number 9
After knocking off Washington State 51-33 in the Apple Cup the Washington Huskies are back in the top 10 of the AP poll. It didn’t take long for Kalen DeBoer to turn around the Huskies. Ironically, Washington began the 2021 season at Number 20, before the now infamous 13-7 loss to Montana to start the season. They tumbled out of the top 25 after that loss and were never ranked the remainder of the season, finishing 4-8.
Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time
PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
KREM
WSU, UW fans brave the cold, look forward to a hard-fought 2022 Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's fair to say that Eastern Washington is Cougar territory. Ahead of Saturday night's Apple Cup matchup between WSU and the University of Washington, WSU fans are hoping their Cougs can remind Huskies that the Apple Cup belongs in Pullman. WSU fans are coming far and...
It's a Husky Road Trip, But Devin Culp Heads Home to the 509
While Eastern Washington will be a new game-day experience for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa and others now part of the University of Washington football program, this trip is nothing new for junior tight end Devin Culp. He can be a tour guide,...
Seattle Memorial Stadium, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The O'Dea High School football team will have a game with Eastside Catholic School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Lynden pulls plug on Enumclaw's undefeated season to return to Class 2A championship game
Lions improve to 12-0 and now have a chance to make it back-to-back WIAA titles next weekend
Lake Stevens, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Graham-Kapowsin High School football team will have a game with Lake Stevens High School on November 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
Yakima Herald Republic
What a Seattle newcomer learned from ‘Singles’ and other filmed-in-WA movies
Which film wins the superlative for "most Seattle movie"?. It's not a trick question. You probably already know the answer. After watching more than a dozen films based in the Evergreen state and accidentally omitting "Singles" (1992) off of a "Washington movies list" earlier this year, I'm issuing an official mea culpa in print: "Singles" should be the first movie every Seattle newcomer watches.
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawyer leads lawsuits in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest crumbles
Kirsten Paulsen began 2022 wanting to eat healthier and incorporate more vegetables into her diet. She found Daily Harvest, a food delivery company that touts easy to prep, plant-based meals, and signed up for regular shipments of smoothies, vegetable bowls and vegan ingredients to add to other dishes. In one...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Comments / 0