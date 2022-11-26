Keys to a WSU football win over UW in the 114th Apple Cup, plus prediction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Cougars rewind: Normally stout defense gives up staggering totals
PULLMAN — Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougar defense during a 51-33 decision Saturday night at Martin Stadium. “This one hurts,”...
Yakima Herald Republic
Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more
PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW Huskies use clichéd formula to top WSU in 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN — What’s that they say about cliches?. They’re tired but true. So here comes two: it’s a game of inches … and fortune favors the bold. In UW’s 51-33 Apple Cup win over WSU, the inches were everything. That was certainly true for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW’s 51-33 Apple Cup win over WSU
PULLMAN — Here are three instant impressions from Washington's 51-33 victory in Saturday night's Apple Cup at Martin Stadium. The Cougars entered the game allowing a Pac-12 best 19.8 points per game. Washington exceeded that early in the second quarter when it took a 21-17 lead. The Cougar defense,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington State defense has no answer for Washington’s offensive onslaught
PULLMAN — The big question entering Saturday night's Apple Cup was could Washington State's defense — the top-ranked unit in the Pac-12 in points allowed — slow down Washington's electric offense. The answer was a resounding no. Washington moved the ball with ease all night against the...
Yakima Herald Republic
By winning an all-time Apple Cup shootout, Huskies become an all-time team
PULLMAN — Players will always tell you they want it easy. They'll say they prefer to sail instead of stress — to dominate from the start instead pulling in the final quarter. But legacies aren't born out of coasting or cruising. They're formed by enduring blow after blow...
Football now, friends forever: WSU defensive backs share special connection ahead of Apple Cup
WSU's Armani Marsh and Sam Lockett have a bond that extends beyond the football field
MyNorthwest.com
Apple Cup rivalry: Couple’s ashes to be buried in UW, WSU helmets
The Apple Cup kicks off for the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars this Saturday, but one married couple is taking the rivalry to their own eventual ‘end zone.’. UW alumni Chuck Nordquist and his own WSU rival and alumna wife, Bobbi, (hopefully) have no specific times or dates in mind for when they will eventually “kick off,” so to speak. But they do know what it will look like when their clocks tick to zero: in urns encased by separate college football helmets, holding their ashes for all eternity.
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Moscow Police: U of I student murders, Pullman, Salem double stabbings unrelated
MOSCOW, ID. — The murder of four University of Idaho students and two double stabbings that happened in Pullman in 1999 and Salem, Oregon, in 2021 are not related to each other, according to the Moscow Police Department. MPD sent out an updated press release just past 9 p.m. on Friday providing updates to the public. They say in the...
protos.com
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
University of Idaho alum raises more than $18,000 to buy students personal alarms
MOSCOW, Idaho — One University of Idaho alum rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13. With no suspect or person of interest, many students feel unsafe in Moscow. University of Idaho alum Kerry Uhlorn hopes giving out Birdie personal safety alarms will provide some sense of comfort.
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to campus stabbing scene, collect evidence and meet with prosecutor
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
Comments / 0