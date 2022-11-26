ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Keys to a WSU football win over UW in the 114th Apple Cup, plus prediction

By Colton Clark from The Spokesman-Review
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Cougars rewind: Normally stout defense gives up staggering totals

PULLMAN — Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougar defense during a 51-33 decision Saturday night at Martin Stadium. “This one hurts,”...
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Apple Cup aftermath: Huskies plant imaginary flag in Pullman, Odunze and McMillan’s milestone and more

PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW’s 51-33 Apple Cup win over WSU

PULLMAN — Here are three instant impressions from Washington's 51-33 victory in Saturday night's Apple Cup at Martin Stadium. The Cougars entered the game allowing a Pac-12 best 19.8 points per game. Washington exceeded that early in the second quarter when it took a 21-17 lead. The Cougar defense,...
PULLMAN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Apple Cup rivalry: Couple’s ashes to be buried in UW, WSU helmets

The Apple Cup kicks off for the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars this Saturday, but one married couple is taking the rivalry to their own eventual ‘end zone.’. UW alumni Chuck Nordquist and his own WSU rival and alumna wife, Bobbi, (hopefully) have no specific times or dates in mind for when they will eventually “kick off,” so to speak. But they do know what it will look like when their clocks tick to zero: in urns encased by separate college football helmets, holding their ashes for all eternity.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
protos.com

The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone

In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
FARMINGTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy