TV tonight: the real story behind Jimi Hendrix’s critically panned flop
Chuck Wein’s documentary revisits Hendrix’s doomed concerts in Maui. Plus: Stormzy and Kate Hudson join Wossy. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Natalie Imbruglia reveals plans to perform in Australia next year after 'losing money' during recent tour... as she prepares to host the 2022 ARIA Awards
Natalie Imbruglia has called on local promoters to help her plan an Australian tour for next year. The 47-year-old told the Herald Sun she recently lost money during her mini-tour in the UK for the 25th anniversary of her hit debut album Left of the Middle as she was unable to book more venues due to the post-pandemic backlog.
France 24
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer and actress Irene Cara dies at 63
Irene Cara, an Oscar-winning singer and actress who recorded the title tracks to the blockbuster 1980s movies "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist said Saturday. Cara was found deceased at her home in Florida on Friday, publicist Judith Moose told AFP, adding that the cause of...
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood Musician and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75. A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England.More from The Hollywood ReporterGucci Shake-Up: Alessandro Michele Steps Down as Creative DirectorGene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' Dies at 85"A Picture of Women's Issues and Education Issues": 'THR Presents' Q&A With 'The Exam' Team Born John Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island,...
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
25 Years Ago: Tenacious D’s Short-Lived HBO Show Debuts
He asked us, "Be you angels?’" And we said, "Nay, we are but men." Rock!. Lasting a mere three episodes on HBO throughout 1997-2000, Tenacious D’s self-titled comedy series served to introduce the greater world to the self-proclaimed “greatest band in the world.”. Already a staple in...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
Kylie Minogue is 'in talks for a £100m Las Vegas residency and is ready to sign up for an exciting 12-week run'
Kylie Minogue is reportedly in talks for £100million Las Vegas residency. The Australian pop star, 54, is said to be ready to sign up for a 12-week run in Sin City, with an insider saying 'everyone involved is hugely excited'. Planet Hollywood and Caesar's Palace (home to Adele's current...
goldderby.com
James Bond: 25 theme songs ranked from worst to best
It’s been 60 years since “Dr. No” introduced the most famous fictional spy to movie audiences, opening with a black and white graphic of an eye, inserted with the image of a man turning and pointing a gun – accompanied by one of the most famous instrumentals in cinema history. In the six decades since, there have been 25 Bond films with six different actors portraying the suave spy, as well as 25 accompanying theme songs ripe for debate over which is best.
Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Yom Kippur War Concerts to Get the Limited Drama Series Treatment
Leonard Cohen’s visit to Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War will be turned into a new limited TV drama, Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai, Variety reports. The new show is based on journalist Matti Friedman’s 2022 book of the same name. Friedman discovered and was allowed to excerpt sections of an unpublished Cohen manuscript, in which Cohen recalls his decision to travel to the frontlines of the Yom Kippur War amid an emotional, personal, and creative crisis. He eventually found himself in the Sinai desert and performed a series of concerts for Israeli soldiers throughout October...
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
thebrag.com
“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced his 2023 Aussie tour
Following his bizarre biopic, “Weird Al” Yankovic is returning to Australia in March 2023 for the first time in seven years. The Aussie leg will make up part of his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. It all starts on March 10th at the...
A comprehensive and extraordinary trawl through a year in the life of David Bowie
A Divine Symmetry features demos, concerts and more from 1971, tracking David Bowie’s progression through the year his future took shape
Complex
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
Leftfield: This is What We Do review – mighty, all-embracing workouts and more
Retro-leaning techno acts such as Bicep have prepped the ground propitiously for this fourth Leftfield outing in three decades. It sounds of a piece with its predecessors and yet of the moment: a fresh iteration of an evergreen set of electronic precepts overlaid with a warm filter. Neil Barnes has endured divorce and cancer and retrained as a psychotherapist. Although the “we” of the title is probably intended as embracing and inclusive, it’s worth noting that Leftfield is Barnes and current associate Adam Wren. Paul Daley opted out of their 2010 comeback LP.
