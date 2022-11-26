Leonard Cohen’s visit to Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War will be turned into a new limited TV drama, Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai, Variety reports. The new show is based on journalist Matti Friedman’s 2022 book of the same name. Friedman discovered and was allowed to excerpt sections of an unpublished Cohen manuscript, in which Cohen recalls his decision to travel to the frontlines of the Yom Kippur War amid an emotional, personal, and creative crisis. He eventually found himself in the Sinai desert and performed a series of concerts for Israeli soldiers throughout October...

