Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
pix11.com
Weather should dry out for start of workweek
A few lingering showers are possible Sunday evening, but we should see conditions start to dry-out in many areas. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s. One note though is that winds will be on the increase, with gusts topping 30 mph some locations. Weather should dry out for...
pix11.com
Spreading faith through fashion
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
pix11.com
Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation
Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
The Park Slope tree lighting ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.
pix11.com
Double dose of Monica making it happen
From a beloved barbershop owner expanding his job training program all the way to a massive new facility to helping bring back your heat and hot water service, PIX11 News is making it happen this holiday week. Double dose of Monica making it happen. From a beloved barbershop owner expanding...
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
6 charming homes in Queens, New York
Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
News 12
Green Point Christmas Trees urges residents to get their trees sooner than late
For more than 30 years Green Point Christmas Trees in Brooklyn has been selling trees to families near and far, but this year, they're recommending that residents get their trees sooner rather than later. Green Point Christmas Trees have been open since last week and already sold more than 200...
Trattoria Oliveto brightens a Dongan Hills corner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Reggie Hadzi retired from the restaurant business about two years ago — or so he thought. After a brief respite during COVID and a trip back to his hometown Ulcinj, Montenegro, the chef longed to be back in the business. With some family encouragement came the birth of Trattoria Oliveto at 1642 Hylan Blvd. in Dongan Hills.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
pix11.com
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving …. New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
fox5ny.com
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
pix11.com
Investigation into Bronx children's' death continues
Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. Investigation into Bronx children’s’ death continues. Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Comments / 1