This morning in Brawley, the community of Imperial County prepare Thanksgiving meals

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Feed the Need, Dr. Vo and team, along with elected official Sonia Carter, the IID, Americorp, the IVC succeeding over adversity club, and high school students from across the Valley were all helping.

Their goal is to give out free meals in Imperial county for the less fortunate.

Cities like Niland, Calipatria, Salton City, Westmorland, and Calexico will all get to have a meal.

Dr. Vo who sponsored the event says there is no better birthday gift than providing free meals to the community.

"Of course on my birthday I want to do something significant for the community because they are my family, they are my friends, they are my everything that I have here so I want to do a special day for them," said Dr. Vo.

The founder and CEO of Feed the Need is thankful she is able to give on a special day, like today.

"It’s important for people to be willing to help others... but of course what better time to get started than thanksgiving," said Rosalind Servin.

When the event started, a resident who comes to eat with feed the need expresses how thankful she is this thanksgiving.

“I am thankful to be alive for having God in my life... and having my children... my grandkids... and I’m already crying... me being here I am thankful for that," said Aurora.

The organizations wish Imperial County a Happy Thanksgiving.

The post Thanksgiving in Brawley appeared first on KYMA .