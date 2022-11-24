ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Thanksgiving in Brawley

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3SNc_0jNtvJhM00

This morning in Brawley, the community of Imperial County prepare Thanksgiving meals

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Feed the Need, Dr. Vo and team, along with elected official Sonia Carter, the IID, Americorp, the IVC succeeding over adversity club, and high school students from across the Valley were all helping.

Their goal is to give out free meals in Imperial county for the less fortunate.

Cities like Niland, Calipatria, Salton City, Westmorland, and Calexico will all get to have a meal.

Dr. Vo who sponsored the event says there is no better birthday gift than providing free meals to the community.

"Of course on my birthday I want to do something significant for the community because they are my family, they are my friends, they are my everything that I have here so I want to do a special day for them," said Dr. Vo.

The founder and CEO of Feed the Need is thankful she is able to give on a special day, like today.

"It’s important for people to be willing to help others... but of course what better time to get started than thanksgiving," said Rosalind Servin.

When the event started, a resident who comes to eat with feed the need expresses how thankful she is this thanksgiving.

“I am thankful to be alive for having God in my life... and having my children... my grandkids... and I’m already crying... me being here I am thankful for that," said Aurora.

The organizations wish Imperial County a Happy Thanksgiving.

The post Thanksgiving in Brawley appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Comite Civico distributes $40K in financial aid to community

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Staff members of Comite Civico del Valle, Inc., and volunteering friends bestowed a little cheer on hundreds of Imperial Valley residents pre-selected by local school districts and other organizations as needing some holiday assistance. Some 400 families received $100 each during distribution events in two cities...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 392

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 392 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for smell of gas from meter outside residence, 2 for smell of gas from outside commercial buildings, 1 for an exhaust fan fire in a public restroom, 1 for a kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Holtville community feasts at Turning Point Thanksgiving Feast

HOLTVILLE — Turning Point Ministries opened its Men’s Home kitchen to the community Thursday, November 24 for its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Feast at Turning Point Life Center in Holtville. Locals lined up outside the facility to receive their Thanksgiving plate, which included turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, a...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy