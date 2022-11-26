Read full article on original website
On Sunday, 3-Star offensive lineman Chris Terek decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers and then quickly committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish were a late offer for Terek who also held scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and more. Chris committed to the Badgers back at the end of June, but it was that October offer and push from Notre Dame that moved him to take an unofficial visit to South Bend — and eventually to the flip today.
And just like that, there went 12 games. Before delving into this game I just want to say it’s been a hell of a ride. While not always the result we were looking for, we were not left without excitement. Any week I can watch Irish football I am grateful for, and this season was extra special as I got to share it with you all. Thank you, to all of the readers who’ve been with us or have joined along the way this season. This was a very unique year for Notre Dame as a program. And while some of us may be disappointed, I think there is a reason for a lot of optimism going forward. With that being said I also want to thank the players whose last time playing in an Irish uniform was last night. You all are the groundwork for what the program goes on to be. You all survived Kelly trying to gut the program and will be a huge part of why Notre Dame (in my opinion) will ultimately reach its final goal. This program’s future looks bright and it all started here this season.
Even when you go into a game knowing that you’re an underdog, albeit with a real chance to win, it’s still tough to come up short. There was a lot of momentum going into Notre Dame’s 2022 rivalry matchup with the USC Trojans. This year’s game was played on the Trojan’s home turf and with them looking for a College Football Playoff berth and quarterback Caleb Williams on a highly touted Heisman run. In my preview, I tried to get a better sense of all the different factors going into the game but to be honest it wasn’t until the broadcast started that I realized the degree to which most eyes were trained exclusively on USC. It was a shock to the system coming off a run of games where the progress of this year’s squad and their stories had been the dominating headline.
It was a brutal way to end the Notre Dame Fighting Irish regular season. The 38-27 loss to the USC Trojans probably didn’t surprise many people, but the game was a bit of a head-scratcher in many ways — some of which are even important (some are decidedly not).
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
Notre Dame squared off against the USC Trojans with plenty to play for, but didn’t have enough to make it happen. Notre Dame won the toss and deferred to the second half, and USC moved down the field with relative ease using the running game and some trick plays thrown in to keep the Irish off balance. The Trojans finished it off with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.
Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
