Blauvelt, NY

Firefighters battle house fire in Blauvelt

By Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
Firefighters rushed out to Regina Court in Blauvelt to extinguish a house fire on the evening of November 25th.

They had to deal with winds that stirred up the flames. The Blauvelt Fire Company was the main department to respond to the emergency.

See photos of the fire below.

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

