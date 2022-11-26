Firefighters battle house fire in Blauvelt

Police in North Westchester responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Saturday at around 3:10 pm, according to the North Castle Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene on Route 128, they located an adult male who was unconscious. Officers, along with the Armonk Fire Department, began treating the injured man, administering CPR before transporting him to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. Police did not reveal what caused the crash but are continuing their investigation. There were no other injuries reported, and no other vehicles were involved
The post CPR revives unconscious man after crash in Northern Westchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0