UNC drops first game of season, falling to Iowa State

Following a win in the opening round against Portland, the UNC basketball program dropped its first game of the season, falling to Iowa State in the PK80 semifinals, 70-65.

The top-ranked Tar Heels had escaped numerous upset bids early in the season but on Friday, that luck ran out.

UNC was up by as much as nine points and came out in the first half in full control, taking a two-point lead into the half.

After a 9-0 run by the Cyclones gave Iowa State a five-point lead, the Tar Heels flexed their muscles over the next seven minutes.

A Leaky Black jumper gave the Tar Heels a 57-49 lead with 5:48 left but everything after that was a total implode.

Iowa State ended the game on a 21-8 run and made 6-of-8 field goals to end the game.

The Cyclones were led by Caleb Grill who had 31 points on 11-of-15 from the field and 7-of-11 from three. He came into the game with 29 total points and just 4-of-24 from three.

Jaren Holmes added 22 points for Iowa State.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis who had 15 points. Armando Bacot added 13 points and nine rebounds while Caleb Love had 12.

Davis and Love were a combined 9-of-28 from the field.

Carolina was outscored 27-9 from three.

The toughness of the Tar Heels has been questioned all season and that question remains unanswered. They will face the loser of Alabama and UConn to end the weekend.

