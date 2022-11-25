ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Senior outfielder Walker Jenkins signs a letter of intent with UNC Baseball

By Richard Adkins
 2 days ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels 2023 baseball class is shaping up nicely, with senior outfielder Walker Jenkins signing a letter of intent with the program.

From South Brunswick High school, Jenkins has shown a consistent bat during his three-year varsity status. In 47 games played, Jenkins has 144 at-bats with a .493 batting average. He has 74 runs, 53 RBIs, and 14 home runs during that span.

As one of the best in the nation, Jenkins has racked up awards, winning 2021-22 North Carolina’s Gatorade baseball player of the year.

Bringing in such a talent like Jenkins would significantly boost the program. However, what talent brings is competition, and the highly regarded Jenkins could skip collegiate ball with expectations of hearing his name called in the Major League Baseball draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

