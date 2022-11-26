Read full article on original website
Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022. SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter […]
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
Sunshine to start the workweek
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front will be moving offshore tonight and that will make way for clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler as well, but still well above average with temperatures maintaining 50 in the Pee Dee and mid-50s at the coast. Tomorrow will be mostly...
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Blake Guidry on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely make the time to go check them out.
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
South Carolinians encouraged to do their homework before donating to charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the...
Lowcountry animal shelter introduces new donation methods
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter. The shelter has started accepting forms of CryptoCurrency such as Bitcoin and Etherium as a donation method. The shelter says cryptocurrency donation is non-taxable and the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. The shelter is matching cryptocurrency donations for the first $2,500 donated.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Pee Dee Black Expo brings exposure to local Black-owned businesses
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The first-ever Pee Dee Black Expo helped elevate local, Black-owned businesses in the area on Saturday. Organizers hope the event is the first of many to come. “I think it is important because it goes beyond business,” said Rebeca Jackson, one of the event’s co-founders. “Often...
Local business owner highlights female owned businesses for 'Small Business Saturday'
Businesses across the Lowcountry celebrated Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging the community to support local businesses. Leslie Howell, the owner of Dressing Vroom, highlighted local female-owned businesses. "So what I like to do is promote small businesses; roughly 67 cents per dollar spent stays in our community,...
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
