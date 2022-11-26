ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Gordon Hayward’s wife calls out Hornets for ‘not protecting players’

Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, is not happy with how the Charlotte Hornets are handling the injury of her husband. The Hornets forward was listed as out for Friday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left shoulder contusion, but apparently, the injury was not merely a bruise. According to Robyn, her husband has a “fractured scapula,” which forced him to sit out their latest game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed

Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Wizards: Boston’s Ball Movement Fuels Third-Straight Victory

Jaylen Brown delivered a game-high 36 points, doing almost all his damage at the basket. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston's ball movement consistently created high-quality in-rhythm shots, translating to 25 assists on 44 field goals and shooting 55 percent from the field, including 16/34 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut

No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Texans vs. Dolphins Notebook: Jumpstart Fails With Kyle Allen Under Center

When coach Lovie Smith announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starter under center Friday morning, he was hoping that the veteran quarterback could give the team an offensive "jumpstart." But after recording four yards on their first drive of the day, it was clear from...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Follow live updates from the TNT’s Gregg Bell from Lumen Field of Seahawks-Raiders

The Seahawks’ season resumes following their bye with a primary task:. Seattle’s rookie running back went mostly nowhere in the team’s previous game, a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany two weeks ago. Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7), the Seahawks are intent to reestablish Walker and their rushing offense.
SEATTLE, WA

