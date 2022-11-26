Read full article on original website
Rick Robey Flat-Out Admitted the Boston Celtics Got a Steal When They Traded Him Away
Rick Robey earned a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1981. The post Rick Robey Flat-Out Admitted the Boston Celtics Got a Steal When They Traded Him Away appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Gordon Hayward’s wife calls out Hornets for ‘not protecting players’
Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, is not happy with how the Charlotte Hornets are handling the injury of her husband. The Hornets forward was listed as out for Friday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left shoulder contusion, but apparently, the injury was not merely a bruise. According to Robyn, her husband has a “fractured scapula,” which forced him to sit out their latest game.
Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Johnson played seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. The post Dennis Johnson Already Had a Boston Celtics Connection Before Joining the Team in 1983 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and might get even better right around Christmas. The post The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Wizards: Boston’s Ball Movement Fuels Third-Straight Victory
Jaylen Brown delivered a game-high 36 points, doing almost all his damage at the basket. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston's ball movement consistently created high-quality in-rhythm shots, translating to 25 assists on 44 field goals and shooting 55 percent from the field, including 16/34 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Latest On Left Calf Contusion That Sidelined Anthony Davis Saturday
Sources informed Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be back in the fold for L.A. on Monday, when the team will host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Though Los Angeles is just 7-11 on the 2022-23 season, the team has gone 5-1 across...
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Learning To Impact Games In More Ways Than Scoring
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA with a reputation of being a scorer, particularly a shooter. It is a label he has tried to shed during his career and he's recently shown an effort has been made. While struggling from the field, Herro averaged 10 assists the last two games.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Dolphins Notebook: Jumpstart Fails With Kyle Allen Under Center
When coach Lovie Smith announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starter under center Friday morning, he was hoping that the veteran quarterback could give the team an offensive "jumpstart." But after recording four yards on their first drive of the day, it was clear from...
Tri-City Herald
Follow live updates from the TNT’s Gregg Bell from Lumen Field of Seahawks-Raiders
The Seahawks’ season resumes following their bye with a primary task:. Seattle’s rookie running back went mostly nowhere in the team’s previous game, a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany two weeks ago. Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7), the Seahawks are intent to reestablish Walker and their rushing offense.
