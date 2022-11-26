ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison suffering first loss at PFL Championships

See how the MMA community reacted to Larissa Pacheco defeating the previously unbeaten Kayla Harrison in the women’s lightweight title fight at the 2022 PFL Championships. The year 2022 in MMA continues to be full of surprises as it enters its final month, and that was shown further during the 2022 PFL Championships, the PFL’s first-ever pay-per-view event.
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’

Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
realcombatmedia.com

PFL World Championship Card MSG Presser & Weigh-in Video

The biggest night in MMA takes place live on ESPN+ Pay Per View from. Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25. Featuring six world title fights and six $1 million checks. Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Makes his PFL debut on Friday, November...
MMA Fighting

Marlon Moraes explains decision to retire before signing with the PFL: ‘I just wasn’t feeling it anymore in the UFC’

When Marlon Moraes announced his retirement from MMA in April, it seemed more of a retirement from competing in the UFC more than the sport itself. Moraes made the decision to retire following his fourth straight stoppage loss against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50. Five months later, the retirement was over and he had signed with the PFL — essentially returning to the organization that was named World Series of Fighting in its first iteration, where he compiled a record of 11-0.
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MMA Fighting

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann set to headline Feb. 25 UFC event

Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC card scheduled for Feb. 25. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news. The fighters both have...

