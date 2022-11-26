Read full article on original website
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
See how the MMA community reacted to Larissa Pacheco defeating the previously unbeaten Kayla Harrison in the women’s lightweight title fight at the 2022 PFL Championships. The year 2022 in MMA continues to be full of surprises as it enters its final month, and that was shown further during the 2022 PFL Championships, the PFL’s first-ever pay-per-view event.
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
The skid continues for Marlon Moraes, now across multiple promotions. Pitched as a new beginning, his PFL debut had a similar end result to his final UFC bout. After two dominant rounds in his favor, Moraes (23-11-1) was finished by Sheymon Moraes (15-6), who rallied for a TKO finish at the 0:58 mark of Round 3.
Larissa Pacheco doesn’t think her rivalry with Kayla Harrison ends at 2022 PFL Championship event on Friday in New York City. On this week’s Trocação Franca podcast, Pacheco said she expects to share the cage with the two-time Olympic gold medalist at least twice more down the road.
The biggest night in MMA takes place live on ESPN+ Pay Per View from. Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25. Featuring six world title fights and six $1 million checks. Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Makes his PFL debut on Friday, November...
When Marlon Moraes announced his retirement from MMA in April, it seemed more of a retirement from competing in the UFC more than the sport itself. Moraes made the decision to retire following his fourth straight stoppage loss against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50. Five months later, the retirement was over and he had signed with the PFL — essentially returning to the organization that was named World Series of Fighting in its first iteration, where he compiled a record of 11-0.
It only really took one shot for Ante Delija to take care of Matheus Scheffel and make himself $1 million richer. Delija (23-5) needed a handful more to put away Scheffel (17-9), but one key punch started the sequence that put Scheffel on the canvas. Then Delija pounced on the chance to get the finish in his second shot at a PFL title.
After a life’s worth of work, Brendan Loughnane will fight Bubba Jenkins for the PFL featherweight title, and we’ve got the UK start time and all the details you need to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action. Back in 2019, the Manchester fighter looked...
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC card scheduled for Feb. 25. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news. The fighters both have...
Sources informed Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be back in the fold for L.A. on Monday, when the team will host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Though Los Angeles is just 7-11 on the 2022-23 season, the team has gone 5-1 across...
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
