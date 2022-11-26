Read full article on original website
Rocky Mountain College women roll over Dickinson State
DICKINSON, N.D. — The women's basketball team from Rocky Mountain College tuned up for Frontier Conference play on Saturday afternoon with a 79-48 victory over Dickinson State. The Battlin' Bears (4-3) will begin league play on Thursday night in Butte against Montana Tech. Against DSU, Rocky led wire-to-wire. The...
Dickinson State nips Montana Western at Milanovich Classic
DICKINSON, N.D. - The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball team took on the Dickinson State Blue Hawks in the Milanovich Classic. Dickinson’s 17-7 run over the final 6:45 allowed the Blue Hawks to fly past the Bulldogs, 81-71. The Blue Hawks snapped an early 4-4 tie with a...
