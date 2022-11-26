ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield Township, PA

WOLF

Authorities continue to search for missing Susquehanna County man

Hartford Township, Susquehanna County — Over 50 people from various organizations searched for Gino Carlo Ciambriello today. Greenfield Township Police said he was last seen in the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township around noon last Wednesday. The agencies that assisted today included State Police, four fire companies, Susquennhanna...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke. Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark-colored car drove...
NANTICOKE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

One injured after crash causes ejection from vehicle

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an East Stroudsburg man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash ejected him from the vehicle. According to the crash report, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., 28-year-old, Derrian Metzinger, of East Stroudsburg was driving south on Hunlock Harveyville Road when the vehicle veered […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You are officially on the clock for holiday gift shopping and local crafters are trying to make it easier for you. Some of them showed up today at Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company for a craft fair. The fire department displayed local homemade items for the holiday season and […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

