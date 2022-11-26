Read full article on original website
WOLF
Authorities continue to search for missing Susquehanna County man
Hartford Township, Susquehanna County — Over 50 people from various organizations searched for Gino Carlo Ciambriello today. Greenfield Township Police said he was last seen in the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township around noon last Wednesday. The agencies that assisted today included State Police, four fire companies, Susquennhanna...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Shots fired in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke. Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark-colored car drove...
Yahoo Sports
Vestal student, 18, killed on birthday in single-vehicle crash on Clayton Avenue
This story has been updated with more information about Kadin Abdullah and details on calling hours at a funeral home. A Vestal Central School District student was killed early Thursday morning when a vehicle he was in crashed on Clayton Avenue in Vestal. Vestal police responded at about 1:15 a.m....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
wrnjradio.com
No injuires following 2-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of...
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.
One injured after crash causes ejection from vehicle
UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an East Stroudsburg man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash ejected him from the vehicle. According to the crash report, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., 28-year-old, Derrian Metzinger, of East Stroudsburg was driving south on Hunlock Harveyville Road when the vehicle veered […]
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
WFMZ-TV Online
70 nursing home residents moved to other side of building after heater malfunctions in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
10th year for tree lighting ceremony in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the 10th year for a tree lighting event Saturday night in Monroe County. Middle Smithfield Township hosted the event at Echo Lake Park and the Community & Cultural Center on Milford Road. The program featured the East Stroudsburg High School North Band and...
Man sentenced on rape charges in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced Tuesday on rape and related charges in Luzerne County. Edwin Colon was found guilty back in July after raping a woman over the course of several days at a home in Plymouth in 2019. Colon will spend up to 20 years...
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You are officially on the clock for holiday gift shopping and local crafters are trying to make it easier for you. Some of them showed up today at Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company for a craft fair. The fire department displayed local homemade items for the holiday season and […]
