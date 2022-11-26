Read full article on original website
Related
One dead in early morning car crash
SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping
With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
Turlock police seek video evidence after discovering man dying in roadway
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police say they need help putting the pieces together after discovering a man dying in the roadway late Monday night in the 1200 block of Geer Road. Life-saving measures were performed on the man but police declared him dead at the scene. It is believed...
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Gilroy Dispatch
Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
montereybayparent.com
The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives
New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
Car flips over after crash in Morgan Hill
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was turned upside down after a crash on Wednesday in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire SCU announced on Twitter. The traffic collision happened on Butterfield Boulevard and E Dunne Avenue. As of 1 p.m., authorities did not say if there were any injuries. The public is advised to […]
Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
Alameda County deputy sheriff facing drunk driving charges
A deputy sheriff for Alameda County sheriff's office is being charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police awarded grant to educate youth on illegal sales of tobacco
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police department has announced that they have been awarded $56,155 from the Department of Justice tobacco grant program. Greenfield police say that the money will be used for enforcement and education about illegal sales of tobacco to minors. As a part of the grant, students at Greenfield High school will work with Greenfield police on creating public safety videos and flyers on the dangers and risks for youth who use tobacco.
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sailors Rescued After Running Aground Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving
The Coast Guard conducted a helicopter rescue from the sailing vessel LULA that ran aground near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving, Thursday. At 10 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center received a notification that a Digital Selective Calling distress signal was activated in the vicinity of Santa Cruz. After making radio calls on VHF Channel 16, Coast Guard watchstanders were able to determine that the distress signal came from the LULA that ran aground with two persons aboard. The stranded mariners had abandoned their vessel while on the rocks and left it adrift. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center launched a helicopter from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands to conduct the rescue.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Comments / 0