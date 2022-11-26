New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO