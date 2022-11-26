Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Tomahawk Nation
FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF
Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
Former Florida State head coach fired for second time since 2019
The Seminoles are still paying Willie Taggart a buyout.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
Florida Atlantic fires Willie Taggart after three seasons
Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after he compiled a 15-18 record in three seasons with the program.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
WCTV
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many wrap up a Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by friends and family, a Tallahassee couple spent the holiday separated. Jared Lasseter was in Florida, while his wife Kami enjoyed Turkey Day by her 17-month old son’s bedside in an Ohio hospital. Spending holidays separated is becoming an unwanted tradition for them.
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
First Coast News
Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening. The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way. Police...
WCTV
Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting
The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
