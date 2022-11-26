ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU climbs in ranking after beating UF

Florida State Seminoles football finished up the 2022 regular season on a high note on Friday, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in a high-scoring thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first time since 2016 that FSU won the state and the team’s best regular season and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State

The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3

No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

