ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida lost to Florida State

Billy Napier’s first year coaching the Florida Gators came to a conclusion after the 45-38 loss to Florida State Friday night. Napier’s squad finished 6-6 on the season, including 3-5 in SEC play. Following the loss, Napier spoke to the media, and below is his press conference transcription.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State

The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy