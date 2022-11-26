Read full article on original website
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson and the Gators can learn a great deal from FSU star Jordan Travis
For one half under the Friday night lights in Tallahassee, Florida looked as if it would finish the first regular season in the Billy Napier era with a signature win. The Gators led No. 16 Florida State 24-21 at the break, running the ball at will and connecting on just enough plays in the passing game to keep the Seminoles’ defense honest.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida lost to Florida State
Billy Napier’s first year coaching the Florida Gators came to a conclusion after the 45-38 loss to Florida State Friday night. Napier’s squad finished 6-6 on the season, including 3-5 in SEC play. Following the loss, Napier spoke to the media, and below is his press conference transcription.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
WCTV
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia
One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election. Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee.
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
