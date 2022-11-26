Know The Score: November 25, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7
Class 5A
Cocalico 34, Exeter 14
Pine-Richland 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14
Class 4A
Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0
Class 3A
Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7
Wyomissing 21, Danville 19
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
Class 1A
Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8
Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0
WPIAL
Class 4A Championship
Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7
Class 3A Championship
Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
