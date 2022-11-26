ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know The Score: November 25, 2022

 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7

Class 5A

Cocalico 34, Exeter 14

Pine-Richland 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Class 4A

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7

Wyomissing 21, Danville 19

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class 1A

Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0

WPIAL

Class 4A Championship

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Class 3A Championship

Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 25, 2022

Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m. Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. Parkland/St. Joseph’s Prep winner; State College (13-0) vs. Manheim Township/Harrisburg winner. Class 5A. Quarterfinals. Friday’s results. Pine-Richland 21, Cathedral Prep 14. Cocalico 34, Exeter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford girls shooting for more consistency on offense

Making open shots. That’s one of the biggest things the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team will be working on this season, veteran coach John Giannikas said. “Last year, we were hot and cold from the outside,” he said. “If we shoot better, we’ll be pretty good.”. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland boys to rely on toughness to get back into playoffs

After missing out on the WPIAL playoffs last season, boys basketball coach Frank Muccino is predicting the Scotties will be better this year. “The big issue will be our physicality on the defensive end and in rebounding. We’re going to have to be able to play a tough brand of basketball,” said Muccino, who is entering his 13th season as coach at Southmoreland.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills boys look to use playoff run as springboard

The Penn Hills boys basketball team got a jolt from what it did beyond the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season. While the Indians didn’t bring home a PIAA crown, Penn Hills did leave a remarkable wave behind it during the state tournament. The Indians knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg South before falling to New Castle in the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale basketball team wants to improve on playoff loss

After a slow start, Springdale won seven of eight boys basketball games down the stretch to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. It was the 37th time Springdale has made the postseason, second-best in Alle-Kiski Valley history behind Ford City’s 49. One of the reasons for the slow start was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Penn-Trafford boys roster ready to tackle new challenges

Just because the Penn-Trafford boys basketball team dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A this season, it doesn’t mean things will be easier. In fact, third-year coach Doug Kelly said he knows the Warriors’ new section, which includes McKeesport, Latrobe, Gateway, Franklin Regional and Kiski Area, will be tough.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills girls basketball eager to get back on course

Hannah Pugliese doesn’t need to dig into the history books to know what the tradition of the Penn Hills girls basketball program means. All she has to do is talk to volunteer assistant coaches Desiree Oliver and Jade Ely, who have been helping the team out in the preseason.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway hopes to carry momentum of playoff run into new season

After an impressive playoff run for the Gateway boys basketball team a season ago, things will look a bit different on the hardwood in Monroeville in 2022-23. The Gators upset third-seeded Mars in the WPIAL quarterfinals, gave eventual runner-up New Castle a game in the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands in the state quarterfinals. But gone from that team are two collegiate athletes in Ryan Greggerson, a 6-foot-7 forward who is playing at Pitt-Greensburg and Will Kromka, a 6-3 wing player who is now at Pitt-Johnstown.
