Know The Score: November 25, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Garnet Valley 35, Central Bucks West 7

Class 5A

Cocalico 34, Exeter 14

Pine-Richland 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Class 4A

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Meadville 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Manheim Central 0

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 7

Wyomissing 21, Danville 19

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 42, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class 1A

Port Allegany 42, Reynolds 8

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0

WPIAL

Class 4A Championship

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Class 3A Championship

