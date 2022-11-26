Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time
One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
msn.com
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No....
Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo
R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry. Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference. As the credits rolled at...
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Comments / 11