ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
HollywoodLife

August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy