Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Nebraska’s win over Iowa

The Nebraska Cornhuskers pulled off an upset over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday! The Cornhuskers entered the matchup on a five-game losing streak, while the Hawkeyes were in the midst of a four-game winning streak.

In the first quarter, quarterback Casey Thompson was able to connect with wide receiver Trey Palmer for an 87-yard touchdown pass. Thompson connected with Palmer, once again, in the second quarter for an 18-yard touchdown. At halftime, the Cornhuskers had built a strong 17-0 lead. However, things got shaky late in the game, as the Hawkeyes scored ten unanswered points. Nevertheless, the Cornhuskers were able to hold on for the 24-17 victory.

Here are two standout stats.

Iowa: 4 turnovers

The Hawkeyes had a season-high four turnovers. Entering Friday's game, they had turned the ball over only one time over their past four games . On the flip side, four turnovers set a season-high for Nebraska's defense. Freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann continued to play at a high level, as he came up with two fumble recoveries. This season, the Hawkeyes were 1-2, when they had multiple turnovers in a game. That trend continued tonight.

Nebraska: Trey Palmer's 165 receiving yards

Scoring on Iowa's defense is no easy task. The Hawkeyes are allowing the third-fewest points per game in the FBS (12.4) . However, wide receiver Trey Palmer proved to be unguardable. Palmer accounted for 59 percent of Nebraska's receiving yards, and he single-handedly outgained Iowa's passing offense (150 yards). On a night where he broke Nebraska's single season receiving record , Palmer's contributions cannot be overlooked.

