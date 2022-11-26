Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The reason why the Tennessee Vols didn’t move up further in the AP Top 25 poll
The Tennessee Vols moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 56-0 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee is ranked No. 7, one spot behind Alabama, after being ranked No. 10 last week. I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of debate over whether or...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
247Sports
College football rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25
The AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings began its changes in the No. 2 spot of the updated Week 14 poll. Thanks to Michigan’s dominant victory at Ohio State, the Wolverines head to their second straight Big Ten Championship Game under head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the drama only...
AP Top 25 Poll shaken up following exciting Week 13 of college football
Entering Week 13, everyone knew what was on the line. With plenty of rivalry matchups taking place all over the country, many of which had major postseason implications at play, the action was very highly anticipated. The results across Week 13 have shaken up the picture yet again, and that is apparent in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Clemson's loss to South Carolina means for Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and more
First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face. With Saturday's 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP pond that is going to have ripples heading into championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
SEC, ACC and ESPN Announce Future Men's and Women's Hoops Challenges
The Challenge is set to begin in the 2023-24 season and will be carried on an ESPN platform.
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard blasts Urban Meyer during praise of Trevor Lawrence
Wingard clearly still isn't over the turmoil that Meyer brought to Jacksonville during his 11-month tenure at the helm in 2021. The former Florida and Ohio State football coaching legend was hired as the Jaguars head coach in January 2021 and was engulfed in scandal after scandal, before being fired in December of last year.
Porterville Recorder
