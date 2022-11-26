Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Ezekiel Elliott concedes defeat to Cowboys tight ends after comical Whac-a-Mole celebration
The Dallas Cowboys took home their first win on Thanksgiving since 2018 by defeating the New York Giants 28-20. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons led the way but the team’s tight ends stole the show in the fourth quarter. After a two-yard touchdown run from...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)
The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game
When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Seahawks brought literal 12th man onto field during interception return vs. Raiders
Officials either didn't see or decided not to call the Seahawks for too many men on the field, giving the team great field position for their first offensive possession of the game. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III scored a rushing touchdown moments later. The offensive fireworks were just starting,...
Sources: Rose Bowl’s Spot Within Expanded Playoff to Come This Week
In its latest proposal to the CFP, the Rose Bowl is requesting to host a semifinal each year as part of an expanded College Football Playoff.
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
After feel-good win, Kevin Stefanski must now show he's right for Deshaun Watson | Opinion
The Browns took a positive step with a victory over the Buccaneers, but how they look with Deshaun Watson will answer questions about Kevin Stefanski.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 11 vs. Las Vegas
Welcome to Game 11 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Las Vegas. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Las Vegas.
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain at No. 6 heading into final stretch
The New York Giants enter the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season with a tenuous hold on a playoff berth. The 7-4 Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This week’s opponent, the 7-5 Washington Commanders, is the No. 7 seed. All four NFC East...
Pete Carroll’s immediate reaction to Seahawks’ ‘frustrating’ overtime loss to Raiders
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hold back as he expressed his disappointment in their Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Seahawks and Raiders battled in overtime, but in the end, Seattle just had no answer for Josh Jacobs who dominated from start to finish. Jacobs’ 86-yard run in OT won the game for Vegas, though he also did a lot of damage throughout to keep his team in front for much of the day.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Sources: Mavericks to sign Kemba Walker to boost backcourt
The Mavericks intend to sign veteran guard Kemba Walker to address their glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic's supporting cast, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
