Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
FanSided

Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)

The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game

When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 11 vs. Las Vegas

Welcome to Game 11 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Las Vegas. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Las Vegas.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s immediate reaction to Seahawks’ ‘frustrating’ overtime loss to Raiders

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hold back as he expressed his disappointment in their Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Seahawks and Raiders battled in overtime, but in the end, Seattle just had no answer for Josh Jacobs who dominated from start to finish. Jacobs’ 86-yard run in OT won the game for Vegas, though he also did a lot of damage throughout to keep his team in front for much of the day.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE

