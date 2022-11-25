ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

This Jet’s Bold, Colorful Interior Is an Ode to the Work of Japanese Artist Kazuo Shiraga

The owner of a Bombardier Global 500 decided to brighten up the 10-year-old staid, corporate interior of his jet with more than a splash of color. Instead, he went for the nuclear option of primary colors that more than faintly resembles a painting by Japanese artist Kazuo Shiraga. But the resemblance is more than passing because the jet’s owner also has that Shiraga painting hanging in his home. “The painting in the jet was created as a direct inspiration from one of his pieces,” Jim Dixon, Winch Design’s managing partner and creative director of yachts and aviation, told Robb Report. “Of...
mansionglobal.com

Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million

“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
hypebeast.com

Pieter Ciezer's New Wood Sculpture Brings the 'Good Vibes'

Hand-cut at Ciezer’s Paris studio and limited to a run of 30, ‘Good Vibes’ features a positive message and a 7-color screenprint. Artist, designer and typographist Pieter Ciezer has returned with the latest installment of his signature Woody sculpture series: a happy-go-lucky design dubbed Good Vibes. The Amsterdam-born, Paris-based artist is known for his use of bright colors, skillful line work and lighthearted ethos, all of which are on display across Good Vibes.
hypebeast.com

Sam Stewart Disguises Outdoor Furniture Set as Simple Garden Shed

For his latest commission, designer Sam Stewart was tasked with creating a table for a client who wanted to make the most of their own outdoor space. It’s no secret that having your own garden in New York City is somewhat of a miracle. Even if you’re blessed with some outdoor space, it’s often on the tighter side – a slither of a balcony, or a tiny patch of grass. In the case of Stewart’s client, their NOHO townhouse features a small patio out back. A key factor for the designer was to ensure space was saved so that guests didn’t have to clumsily navigate it when heading outside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
tinyhousetalk.com

24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft

This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Robb Report

This New 111-Foot Superyacht Has a Plush, Spacious Interior That Belies Its Workaday Design

There’s no two ways of saying it. The FD series from Horizon—the latest iteration is the FD110 Tri-Deck, which we toured at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale boat show—has never had the type of lines that make most people swoon. The FDs are boxy, pluggy, and tall, an English mastiff in a world that historically favors greyhounds. And its designer, Cor D. Rover, is the first to agree.
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
tatler.com

Inside the luxury £7.25 million penthouse on sale just a stone’s throw from Kensington Palace

From Queen Victoria to Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dozens of members of the Royal Family have called Kensington Palace home. While a night in the impressive royal residence is out of reach for almost everyone, a new apartment has come on the market that is just a stone’s throw away, giving the owner the royal experience, even without a title.

