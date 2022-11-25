Read full article on original website
This Jet’s Bold, Colorful Interior Is an Ode to the Work of Japanese Artist Kazuo Shiraga
The owner of a Bombardier Global 500 decided to brighten up the 10-year-old staid, corporate interior of his jet with more than a splash of color. Instead, he went for the nuclear option of primary colors that more than faintly resembles a painting by Japanese artist Kazuo Shiraga. But the resemblance is more than passing because the jet’s owner also has that Shiraga painting hanging in his home. “The painting in the jet was created as a direct inspiration from one of his pieces,” Jim Dixon, Winch Design’s managing partner and creative director of yachts and aviation, told Robb Report. “Of...
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
hypebeast.com
Pieter Ciezer's New Wood Sculpture Brings the 'Good Vibes'
Hand-cut at Ciezer’s Paris studio and limited to a run of 30, ‘Good Vibes’ features a positive message and a 7-color screenprint. Artist, designer and typographist Pieter Ciezer has returned with the latest installment of his signature Woody sculpture series: a happy-go-lucky design dubbed Good Vibes. The Amsterdam-born, Paris-based artist is known for his use of bright colors, skillful line work and lighthearted ethos, all of which are on display across Good Vibes.
hypebeast.com
Sam Stewart Disguises Outdoor Furniture Set as Simple Garden Shed
For his latest commission, designer Sam Stewart was tasked with creating a table for a client who wanted to make the most of their own outdoor space. It’s no secret that having your own garden in New York City is somewhat of a miracle. Even if you’re blessed with some outdoor space, it’s often on the tighter side – a slither of a balcony, or a tiny patch of grass. In the case of Stewart’s client, their NOHO townhouse features a small patio out back. A key factor for the designer was to ensure space was saved so that guests didn’t have to clumsily navigate it when heading outside.
Woman Makes Gorgeous DIY Outdoor Christmas Decor with Help From Five Below
And it cost her next to nothing.
livingetc.com
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier
There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
This New 111-Foot Superyacht Has a Plush, Spacious Interior That Belies Its Workaday Design
There’s no two ways of saying it. The FD series from Horizon—the latest iteration is the FD110 Tri-Deck, which we toured at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale boat show—has never had the type of lines that make most people swoon. The FDs are boxy, pluggy, and tall, an English mastiff in a world that historically favors greyhounds. And its designer, Cor D. Rover, is the first to agree.
Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
tatler.com
Inside the luxury £7.25 million penthouse on sale just a stone’s throw from Kensington Palace
From Queen Victoria to Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dozens of members of the Royal Family have called Kensington Palace home. While a night in the impressive royal residence is out of reach for almost everyone, a new apartment has come on the market that is just a stone’s throw away, giving the owner the royal experience, even without a title.
Shawn Mendes’ Luxe Los Angeles Home Has a Clay Kitchen Island That’s Breathtakingly Gorgeous
When it comes to real estate, there’s nothing holding Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes back. The 24-year-old, three-time Grammy nominee recently scooped up a freshly rebuilt estate in Los Angeles’ tightly packed Beverly Grove neighborhood for a hefty $4.6 million. The “Stitches” singer’s nearly 4,000-square-foot new home boasts five...
