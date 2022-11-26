Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO