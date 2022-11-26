ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were wounded on Saturday in a drive-by shooting as they walked out of a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral, authorities said. Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a call of an active shooter shortly before 1 p.m. CST at the New Season Church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville, WZTV reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJBF.com

Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville hospital

A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville …. A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Apparo...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged in three separate robberies

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

