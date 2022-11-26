Read full article on original website
Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops
Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Entrepreneurs hope you'll 'Shop Black Small Business Weekend' for the holidays
If you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or stocking stuffers, "Shop Black City Tour" is hosting its fourth annual "Shop Black Small Business Weekend."
'Tis the season: Nashville Flea Market ready for Small Business Saturday
'Tis the season, and today many people kicked off their holiday shopping. This year many people are looking to support small businesses.
2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were wounded on Saturday in a drive-by shooting as they walked out of a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral, authorities said. Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a call of an active shooter shortly before 1 p.m. CST at the New Season Church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville, WZTV reported.
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
WJBF.com
A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside a Tennessee hospital.
WSMV
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
Travelers face packed parking lots at Nashville International Airport
Full, not from turkey, but from all the Thanksgiving Day travelers taking to the sky this holiday weekend.
Dozens of flights delayed at BNA as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
WKRN
Police, pastor react after drive-by shooting at Bordeaux funeral leaves two injured
Loved ones already grieving the loss of 19-year-old Terriana Johnson to gun violence earlier this month had their pain reignited Saturday afternoon when a shooting broke out as they tried to lay her to rest in the Bordeaux area of Nashville. Police, pastor react after drive-by shooting at Bordeaux …
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
