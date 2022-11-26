ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center

The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Composting at the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm near Waco

The World Hunger Relief farm collects food scraps and other compostable materials from a few partner locations around town twice a week, averaging an easy 800 lbs of waste for each pickup. That helps divert the more than 70 tons of unused food that makes its way into Waco's landfill each year, according to an EPA estimate.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic honors advocates of the year

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic recognized Curtis Brown and Dominic Braus (JD ’09) as the 2022 Advocates of the Year at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon Nov. 4. The annual award honors a lawyer or lawyers who go above and beyond in providing pro bono legal service to veterans and their spouses via the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic throughout the year.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum holiday event set for Friday

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will present its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some of the featured performers are the Peace Brass Quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton. Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals will play a piano duet. Barrett Shelton will play “Toccata in D Minor” on organ, and Jamie Espen will accompany the choir on flute.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bowl season next on Baylor's agenda

When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl. With their 6-6 record, the Bears won’t be going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl either. The Bears find themselves in a big...
WACO, TX

