National City, CA

San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA

