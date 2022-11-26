Read full article on original website
Teen Boy Shot in Arm During Fight After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A party broke up and...
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Seriously Injured by Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street. The 36-year-old woman driving the...
62-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ramona (Ramona, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 just before 5 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving west on the state route when it entered the eastbound lanes and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
Man stabbed while walking through construction site
A man was stabbed Thursday while walking through a construction site in downtown San Diego, according to police.
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. "A scene like that is initially chaotic. Everyone is trying to make rescues. There were a...
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers
Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care. The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.
Driver arrested after pursuit ends in rollover crash, foot chase
A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading police on short pursuit before crashing their vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, the San Diego Police Department said.
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In National City (National City, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the transition road on northbound Interstate 5 to state Route 54 around 10:54 a.m.
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
