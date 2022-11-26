A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.

