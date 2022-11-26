Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Local Phelps business hosts event to help raise money for FORK
PHELPS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Great Escape Bar & Grill is a place in Phelps where people go to enjoy food. However a surprise person was in attendance today. Kids enjoyed breakfast with Santa and talked to him about what they want for Christmas. The atmosphere of the bar was dynamic with plenty of smiles on peoples faces and delightful holiday music. Owner Tracy Bostwick says she always wanted to do an event like this for the community. "I feel good, everybody is smiling and laughing and happy they walk in the door, oh there’s Santa kids are running by him and they’re enjoying their time here," said Tracy Bostwick.
WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WJFW-TV
Children in Minocqua participate in Elf Scavenger Hunt for a big prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Mrs. Claus made an appearance today in the Lakeland area, to help guide children for the Elf Scavenger Hunt. Elves were scattered in stores across Villas County for them to find. The hunt isn't only a way for children to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for people to experience new stores around the area. Darlene Jensen has been Mrs. Claus for over 10 years, she says seeing the children's faces light up is her favorite part of the holidays.
WJFW-TV
"Trees of Love" ceremonies hope to help ease the pain of loss
RHINELANDER, ARBOR VITAE - The loss of a family member or friend can be hard for anyone, especially around the Holidays. But a hospice organization is hoping to help ease the pain with events right here in the Northwoods. The Compassus Rhinelander and Arbor Vitae locations will hold tree lighting...
northernnewsnow.com
Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.
WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo takes down Chippewa Steel in game 1 of series
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wisconsin Windigo met Chippewa Steel at the Eagle River Dome for an icy match up. Windigo played an excellent first half, leading 2-0 over Chippewa Steel. Gavin Moffatt had a great game with 34 saves tonight. Due to Chippewa's good defense, Wisconsin was not able to score again in the last half but they ultimately win the game 2-0.
wxpr.org
Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold
Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
WJFW-TV
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
WJFW-TV
Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander moves to .500 with win over D.C. Everest
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander took on D.C. Everest in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial tournament for girls basketball. Rhinelander was 1-2 heading in to their game, while D.C. Everest was 0-2, looking for their first win of the season. This game went down to the wire, with...
Attempted removal of board member at emotionally-charged meeting
A special meeting was called to remove a library board member due to a social media post.Photo byPhoto Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Most of us assume a library board meeting is going to be rather bland, but that has not been the case over the past few months at Phillips Public Library board meetings as books have been challenged and a budget has been approved.
WJFW-TV
Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
