BEDFORD – The 105.5 WQRK and 102.5 LiteFM annual Jingle Bell Rock contest is just days away from starting and the radio stations need your help. Beginning on Monday, December 5th, listeners will have the chance to tune in and hear daily clues as to where to rock is hiding. Every weekday on 105.5 FM and 102.5 FM the clue of the day will be aired:

BEDFORD, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO