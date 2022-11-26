Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary White
Mary White, 80, of Williams, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born September 17, 1942, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Hunter. She had worked at GE and RCA as an assembler, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and enjoyed her card club, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
wbiw.com
Obituary Rebecca Ann Goldsberry
Rebecca Ann Goldsberry, 74, formerly of Huron, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. Born November 18, 1948, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Willis and Naomi Faye (Watterson) Bowden. She married William George Goldsberry on April 4, 1969, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2010.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kerry A. Beasley
Kerry A. Beasley, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on August 8, 1949, he was the son of Morrel and Ida Beasley. He married Mary Spaulding on December 23, 1999, and she survives. Kerry retired from General Motors and was a member of the UAW local 440. He attended Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bedford. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and then attended Indiana University.
wbiw.com
Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep
GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Part two of the Eddie Edwards story
Part two of Professor Edward E. Edwards’ story picks up in February 1946, when Eddie was discharged from the military as a Lieutenant-colonel after an overseas period in the Philippines. It was back to Indianapolis as a full time professor of finance until he retired at age 65 in...
wbiw.com
BNL girls compete in ‘The Gobbler’ tournament
SOUTHPORT – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jayella Filler, Alivia Crane and Samantha Biel competed in the girls division of The Gobbler tournament at Southport on Saturday. Filler won three matches and finished third in the 112-120 weight class, Crane posted two wins and finished fourth in the 132-143 class, and Samantha Biel prevailed twice to take fifth place in the 139-147 division.
wbiw.com
105.5 WQRK and 102.5 LiteFM annual Jingle Bell Rock contest set to begin December 5th
BEDFORD – The 105.5 WQRK and 102.5 LiteFM annual Jingle Bell Rock contest is just days away from starting and the radio stations need your help. Beginning on Monday, December 5th, listeners will have the chance to tune in and hear daily clues as to where to rock is hiding. Every weekday on 105.5 FM and 102.5 FM the clue of the day will be aired:
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
kmaland.com
'A Cozy Christmas' to be featured in Bedford Tour of Homes and Businesses
(Bedford) -- The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 30th annual Bedford Tour of Homes and Businesses Christmas event. This year’s tour features a special theme, according to event coordinator Kay Lucas. “We have had a home tour for over thirty years,” Lucas said. The only cancellations...
Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
bsquarebulletin.com
Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise
A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
wbiw.com
Energy shortage cuts BNL’s fuel line as No.6 Zionsville zips to 56-41 win in Shootout
BROWNSBURG – Bedford North Lawrence, returning to a recent house of horrors, picked a poor time to suffer through an energy shortage. No gas, no power, no speed. No success in the nightcap game of the Sneakers for Santa Shootout. With their offense reduced to a standstill, like those...
