Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying” China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to the House of Representatives a rare censure motion against the conservative prime minister who took the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. A censure motion against Morrison has no material effect other than to tarnish his political legacy. The House passed the motion 86 to 50 on Wednesday. It was sure to pass because Labor holds a majority in the House.
US joins protests over arrest of Cambodian labor leader
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The United States has joined local human rights groups in Cambodia in calling for the release of a labor union leader who was involved in a year-long protest at a casino and arrested last week upon her return from a trip abroad. The State Department said it’s “deeply concerned” by the arrest of Chhim Sithar and urged that charges against her and other detained trade unionists be dropped. Chhim Sithar was a union leader at the NagaWorld casino in the capital Phnom Penh and was first arrested in January after leading a demonstration of nearly 400 other dismissed employees who demanded to be rehired. Police say she violated the terms of her bail when she traveled abroad.
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court has reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years. The judge had become a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under Poland’s populist government. The Supreme Court also said that Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had accused him of. The case was brought because he allowed journalists to witness his announcement of a 2017 ruling. It was not immediately clear if Tuesday’s court decision would be enough to end a standoff between the Warsaw government and the European Union. The 27-member bloc has blocked billions of euros to Poland over what it views as the government’s erosion of judicial independence.
Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Colombia’s ambassador to the United States says the new president, Gustavo Petro, is committed to his predecessor’s generous policies toward Venezuelans but needs help. In a letter to U.S. officials released Tuesday, Ambassador Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia asked President Joe Biden to grant Colombians already in the U.S. a form of temporary status called Deferred Enforced Departure.
Russian opposition figure Yashin goes on trial
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July. He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offense added to the country’s criminal law after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Speaking in court on Tuesday, Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution.”
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
ROME (AP) — Russia is complaining about Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s ambassador to the Holy See says he lodged a formal protest with the Vatican to express Moscow’s “indignation.” In the comments, Francis blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. Throughout the nine-month war, Francis has tried to spare direct condemnation of Moscow for fear of antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed Putin’s invasion on religious grounds. Francis has previously blamed “mercenaries” for the atrocities being committed in Ukraine, drawing criticism from the Kyiv government.
Turkey: more steps needed for nod to Nordic states’ NATO bid
BUCHAREST (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Sweden and Finland have made some progress in meeting Turkey’s security concerns but still need to undertake “concrete steps” to win Ankara’s approval for their NATO membership bids. Sweden and Finland applied to join in April, amid concern that Russia might target them next. Turkey and Hungary are the holdouts among 30 NATO members on ratifying their applications. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that his country does “not ignore” some positive steps but that there was “no concrete development” concerning other demands, including the extradition of suspects wanted by Turkish authorities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he’s confident the two Nordic countries would soon join NATO.
'We are with you': Bay Area vigils held in support of Chinese protestors amid 'zero COVID' policy
People in SJ and SF showed solidarity with those in China protesting the country's strict "zero COVID" policy that many are blaming for 10 people's deaths.
US considering designating Russian mercenary group as a foreign terrorist organization
The Biden administration is considering designating the Wagner Group, a Russian private military group, as a foreign terrorist organization amid ongoing efforts to impose costs on Russia for the Ukraine war, a US official said. No final decision has been made, and it is unclear how far out the administration...
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has given a state funeral to its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for over two decades, and many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West.
South Dakota governor bans state employees from using TikTok on government devices
South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order on Tuesday banning state agencies, employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on government devices, citing “the growing national security threat” posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations...
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it plans to ease entry rules for immigrants from outside the European Union to help meet Germany’s demand for skilled workers. Experts say Germany needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the country’s ageing workforce shrinks, particularly to fill vacancies in the health care, IT and construction sectors. Cabinet agreed on a draft proposal that would help would-be immigrants from outside the EU get their skills and qualifications recognized and lower language requirements for sectors such as IT. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said Wednesday that apart from providing more language training abroad, Germany would also have to do more to highlight what it has to offer if it wants to compete with other countries for skilled workers.
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. New figures Wednesday show that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged in September in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland. People who arrive in Europe fleeing conflict or persecution are far more likely to be granted asylum than those fleeing poverty alone. Some 15,500 Syrians officially sought international protection, while 13,700 Afghans applied. Afghans had been the largest applicant group every month since the Taliban takeover in the summer of 2021.
China’s Zhengzhou, home to world’s largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown. Other cities do the same
Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou — home to the world’s largest iPhone factory — said Wednesday they were lifting Covid lockdowns. Zhengzhou is the site of “iPhone City,” a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that normally houses about 200,000 workers churning out products for Apple, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The city locked down its urban districts last Friday or five days as Covid-19 cases surged.
