Karla Detmer
1d ago
it's a shame..I having been wanting to take my Mother in law to a show but not unless we take an umber and a gun. It's shameful.
Tina
2d ago
It's crazy they need to bring in the national guards and get this city under control.
localmemphis.com
MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
Couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster when car burglarized, cash stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting Memphis for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run Saturday night identified; driver fled scene, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed after being hit by a car on Saturday night, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road just before 9 p.m. for a fatal hit-and-run crash. A woman was hit by a car...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Whitehaven (Whitehaven, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven on Thursday night. The accident happened at Dalton Rd and E.shelby drive at around 10:15 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a car.
localmemphis.com
Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
Man found dead in car in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead inside a car Friday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before midnight in the 3500 block of Hallbrook Street. The victim was found dead inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, police said. Two men were...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates. Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Family says man attacked with large sticks, concrete block after crash
Memphis Police released a bizarre picture of a man holding a large branch Monday with the hopes the public can help them track him down after a woman says her brother was attacked following a crash.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene. According to MPD, the driver remained at the...
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
