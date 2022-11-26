ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 10

Karla Detmer
1d ago

it's a shame..I having been wanting to take my Mother in law to a show but not unless we take an umber and a gun. It's shameful.

Reply
3
Tina
2d ago

It's crazy they need to bring in the national guards and get this city under control.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene. According to MPD, the driver remained at the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy