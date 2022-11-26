ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Depth Dominates Flyers in First Meeting of Season

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXXTW_0jNtlLgC00

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers met for the first time of the 2022-23 season.

No matter their standing at a given time, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet, it’s a tough matchup.

While that’s usually the outlook for the rivalry, the Penguins put on a Black Friday beat down in Philadelphia.

The first meeting of the season between the two teams finished with multiple fights, a penalty shot, and a 4-1 victory in the Penguins favor.

Sidney Crosby continued his tremendous career against the Flyers by becoming the all-time goals leader against the franchise, but he wasn’t the star of the show.

The Penguins fourth line led the way for the Penguins featuring a three-assist game from Teddy Blueger, two goals from Ryan Poehling, and Josh Archibald tipping two points.

The fourth line might not be an expected source of production, but that trio has been flying all over the ice ever sine Blueger returned from injury.

Blueger’s reunion started pushing the envelope for the Penguins bottom line and their burst of production in Philadelphia was a long time coming.

The three were praised for their efforts by being named all three of the games three stars.

More than just a big game from the Penguins’ depth forwards, Tristan Jarry continued his redemption from a sloppy few games with a 29-save performance.

One of his saves was a big stop on a Flyers penalty shot to maintain a shutout.

Only letting one goal slip by against the Flyers, Jarry has now won four straight after dropping five.

In his last three victories, Jarry has given up only two goals featuring a shutout against the Winnipeg Jets.

It wasn’t the easiest trip to Broad Street, but it never is for the Penguins; Marcus Pettersson and Brock McGinn both recorded fighting majors.

The Penguins extend their winning streak to five games but will have to regroup quickly as they return home for a rubber match against the Toronto Maple Leafs in under 24 hours.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Become All-Time Leader in Goals Against Flyers

Penguins New Look Power Play Takes Step in Right Direction

NHL Unveils Penguins Winter Classic Jersey

Mike Sullivan Needs to Maintain 'Gut Feeling' in Penguins' Shootouts

Penguins Quarter Season Storyline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Murray Snubs Fleury, Penguins Own the Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby extended their dominance of the Philadelphia Flyers with an all-encompassing win, including a Marcus Pettersson fight with a heavyweight. We have full coverage from Philly and the Penguins’ locker room. Matt Murray is drawing praise in Toronto but snubbed Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday night. Sean Monohan is becoming a popular name in the NHL trade rumors, Kirby Dach gave a little what-for to Chicago, and the Washington Capitals finally won a game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader

The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli

In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
Yardbarker

Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
705
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy