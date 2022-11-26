Penguins Depth Dominates Flyers in First Meeting of Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers met for the first time of the 2022-23 season.

No matter their standing at a given time, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet, it’s a tough matchup.

While that’s usually the outlook for the rivalry, the Penguins put on a Black Friday beat down in Philadelphia.

The first meeting of the season between the two teams finished with multiple fights, a penalty shot, and a 4-1 victory in the Penguins favor.

Sidney Crosby continued his tremendous career against the Flyers by becoming the all-time goals leader against the franchise, but he wasn’t the star of the show.

The Penguins fourth line led the way for the Penguins featuring a three-assist game from Teddy Blueger, two goals from Ryan Poehling, and Josh Archibald tipping two points.

The fourth line might not be an expected source of production, but that trio has been flying all over the ice ever sine Blueger returned from injury.

Blueger’s reunion started pushing the envelope for the Penguins bottom line and their burst of production in Philadelphia was a long time coming.

The three were praised for their efforts by being named all three of the games three stars.

More than just a big game from the Penguins’ depth forwards, Tristan Jarry continued his redemption from a sloppy few games with a 29-save performance.

One of his saves was a big stop on a Flyers penalty shot to maintain a shutout.

Only letting one goal slip by against the Flyers, Jarry has now won four straight after dropping five.

In his last three victories, Jarry has given up only two goals featuring a shutout against the Winnipeg Jets.

It wasn’t the easiest trip to Broad Street, but it never is for the Penguins; Marcus Pettersson and Brock McGinn both recorded fighting majors.

The Penguins extend their winning streak to five games but will have to regroup quickly as they return home for a rubber match against the Toronto Maple Leafs in under 24 hours.

