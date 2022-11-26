ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0) Poole 0-3 1-2 1, Hodgson 4-8 1-2 11, Kelly 8-21 11-15 29, Todd-Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Ustby 6-10 2-5 14, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-0 0, Key 0-1 1-2 1, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 18-28 73. IOWA ST. (5-1) Soares 7-17 4-6 19,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Porterville Recorder

North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0)...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy