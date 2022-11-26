11/25 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on War Games advantage match, Strowman vs. Ricochet, Escobar vs. Butch, Shotzi/Rodriguez vs. Baszler/Rousey, Final Women’s War Games participant announced

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
slamwrestling.net
Blood(line) is thicker than water for Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames
Survivor Series has evolved quite a bit since its original 5-on-5 or 10-on-10 elimination style tag team matches. From there, to adding in singles matches (you may have heard of something called the Montreal Screwjob?), to the Brand vs. Brand shows. On Saturday night, the newest incarnation of the event took place, as WWE presented Survivor Series: WarGames, featuring two of the titular matches that bookended the show.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
Sami Zayn story shines at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn’s story with the Bloodline was already great, but it reached new heights at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Roman Reigns is the focal point of WWE television, as he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since Aug. 2020, after all. He formed The Bloodline stable alongside his cousins, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. But adding Sami Zayn to the mix added much more intrigue to the story, and only improved upon it.
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 24, 2022
Alba Fyre ducks a clothesline and throws some chops. She hits a head kick from the apron and heads up top, but gets yanked down. Tamina chokes on the middle rope and goes to a neck crank. Tamina switches to a chinlock before Fyre fights her way out. Tamina slugs her back down.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 - SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Result
Despite a valiant effort by Shotzi Blackheart, the natural ability of Ronda Rousey and the numbers advantage due to the presence of Shayna Baszler at ringside secured the Victory and the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship for "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Blackheart was able to shine with a moment where she jumped...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022
At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Makes The Difference For Roman Reigns And The Bloodline At Survivor Series
While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.
ComicBook
Kurt Angle is Excited for WWE War Games Switch-Up, Calls Traditional Survivor Series Matches 'Unappealing'
WWE is bringing War Games to the main roster for the first time ever during tonight's Survivor Series premium live event, and many celebrated the change-up from years past. The traditional Survivor Series brand vs brand format has grown rather formulaic over the past few years, with the only shot in the arm happening when NXT was involved, and that ended up being a one-time thing. This year that's changing though, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is thrilled about that, calling the four on four matches "not that appealing", and with War Games, he feels WWE is giving people what they love.
bodyslam.net
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Makes Return From Injury On WWE SmackDown
After weeks of speculation, Becky Lynch has finally returned to WWE and she’s heading to Survivor Series!. Ahead of the November 25th episode of Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that Bianca Belair would be heading to the show to announce the fifth member of her team for Survivor Series WarGames. It had already been confirmed that Belair will be teaming with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes On WWE Pulling Talent From WrestleCade Due To Survivor Series, Other WrestleCade Notes
Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this weekend’s WrestleCade, and why certain WWE talents were pulled from the event. Full details are below. -WWE pulled Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett from WrestleCade in case they were needed for Survivor Series. However, WWE provided WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a replacement.
Comments / 0