Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins

Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
Penguins Look Tired as Winning Streak Ends at Five Games

PITTSBURGH - It was a battle of teams playing in the second half of back-to-back situations, and for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it showed. Mitch Marner opened the scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs just 40 seconds into the game capitalizing on a bad line change from the Penguins. Down a...
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games...
Islanders beat Flyers with 4 unanswered goals

Zach Parise scored twice for the New York Islanders, who collected three third period goals Saturday night to pull away from the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Adam Pelech scored in the first period before Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored the go-ahead and insurance...
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — When Ilya Samsonov was spotted in full equipment just one day after he injured his knee against the Boston Bruins, there was optimism that the Russian goaltender might return sooner than expected. But it’s been three weeks since Samsonov got into game and it looks he won’t...
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs aim to stay hot vs. Red Wings

At least one streak will end in Detroit on Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to finish off a perfect four-game road trip against the host Red Wings on Monday. Also, Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will seek to extend his point streak to 17 games. Detroit, in turn,...
