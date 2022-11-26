(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional college basketball slate. Iowa (5-1): The Hawkeyes lost to TCU (5-1), 79-66, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca accounted for nine points and five rebounds. Dasonte Bowen came off the bench for eight points.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO