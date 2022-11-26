Read full article on original website
Abbi RyAnn Overholser
Service: FuneralName:Abbi RyAnn OverholserPronunciation: Age:15 From:Benton, Iowa Previous: …
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
Daniel D. Dawson, 59, of Underwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials:The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Cemetery:. Notes:To see the full obituary notice, please visit www.hoyfuneral.com.
Charles Richard "Dick" Thompson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Brian Bowman, 57, rural Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Amy Mae (Schrier) Schaaf, 50, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Thomas Struthers, 82, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Cemetery:Garner Township Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
3 injured in I-29 accident
(KMAland) -- Three people were injured in an accident on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:30 Saturday morning. A vehicle -- driven by 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante of Omaha-- entered the east ditch near the 32 mile marker. The vehicle then overcorrected and rolled before coming to a stop.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Men's College Basketball (11/26): Wins for Omaha, UNI, Drake, Mizzou
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional college basketball slate. Iowa (5-1): The Hawkeyes lost to TCU (5-1), 79-66, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca accounted for nine points and five rebounds. Dasonte Bowen came off the bench for eight points.
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/26): Nodaway Valley, Heelan suffer losses
(KMAland) -- Two KMAland girls basketball teams suffered defeats on Saturday. Lindsey Davis led Nodaway Valley with 13 points and Bella Hogan posted 11 points. Izzy Eisbach also added six points in the defeat. Other KMAland Girls Basketball Scores. Cedar Rapids, Xavier 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54.
1 killed in accident on I-80
(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
