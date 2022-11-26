ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, Gators commit flurry of fouls and get blown out by Mountaineers

Fifth-year forward Colin Castleton was nearly absent as the West Virginia Mountaineers blew out the Gators. His struggles were consistent with the team. Florida men’s basketball struggled in the first half. The Gators constantly fouled the Mountaineers, couldn’t shoot from behind or inside the 3-point line and failed to rebound the ball.
Florida volleyball claims 25th SEC championship with win over Ole Miss

The march to Ohama starts now. Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason allowed Florida to escape by the skin of its teeth, slamming home the final kill down the center of the court and sending a collection of smiling Gators in orange jerseys into a dogpile. No. 12 Florida (23-5, 15-3...
