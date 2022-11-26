ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Stukenholtz: Euphoric Huskers Earn Their Memories

You could be forgiven for letting go for a few seconds. For thinking it was finally going to happen. After all, Iowa had just muffed a punt, allowing Nebraska to score another touchdown for a 24-0 lead early in the 3rd quarter of the annual Black Friday contest. Don’t feel...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Deadspin

Welcome to the pressure cooker, Matt Rhule

It’ll be interesting to see if the day ever comes when the hiring of a new coach at Nebraska is met with a cavalier attitude. “Well, shit, why not him?” is only uttered when the university names a men’s basketball coach. That’s why Matt Rhule is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win

(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
klin.com

Huskers Strand Islanders in Puerto Rico Clasico

Nebraska women’s basketball didn’t have a problem in their opening game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Huskers took care of business against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-44 Friday. The win improves Nebraska to 4-2 on the season. TAMUCC began the game with a 12-5 run, but NU answered...
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE

