FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.
klin.com
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
klin.com
Stukenholtz: Euphoric Huskers Earn Their Memories
You could be forgiven for letting go for a few seconds. For thinking it was finally going to happen. After all, Iowa had just muffed a punt, allowing Nebraska to score another touchdown for a 24-0 lead early in the 3rd quarter of the annual Black Friday contest. Don’t feel...
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
klkntv.com
Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Deadspin
Welcome to the pressure cooker, Matt Rhule
It’ll be interesting to see if the day ever comes when the hiring of a new coach at Nebraska is met with a cavalier attitude. “Well, shit, why not him?” is only uttered when the university names a men’s basketball coach. That’s why Matt Rhule is...
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
klin.com
Huskers Strand Islanders in Puerto Rico Clasico
Nebraska women’s basketball didn’t have a problem in their opening game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Huskers took care of business against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-44 Friday. The win improves Nebraska to 4-2 on the season. TAMUCC began the game with a 12-5 run, but NU answered...
footballscoop.com
Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
